The Biggest Florida High School Football Playoff Snubs: Carrollwood Day, Palm Beach Lakes Lead Teams With a Case

Florida’s playoff brackets are set, but several teams have reasons to question where they landed-or why they were left out altogether.

The Nov. 6 reveal established the inaugural eight-team Open Division field and the regional brackets for Classes 1A through 6A. It also left winning teams outside the state championship race, including programs that defeated opponents who qualified.

“Snub” is a matter of debate. Records, schedule strength, and regional placement all matter, and an exclusion does not necessarily mean the selection rules were applied incorrectly. Still, these teams offer arguments for a closer look.

Open Division: Carrollwood Day

Carrollwood Day finished 10–0 and closed the regular season with a 28–14 victory at Cardinal Newman, yet the Patriots were left out of the Open Division.

That result gave Carrollwood Day a road win against a defending state champion at the moment its postseason resume faced the most scrutiny. The Patriots now enter the Class 1A playoffs as a regional No. 1 seed.

Their season continues with a championship opportunity, but the debate concerns which championship they should be chasing. An unbeaten record and the Newman victory give Carrollwood Day a credible argument that it belonged among the eight teams selected for the Open Division.

Class 1A: Northview

Northview is the most debatable inclusion on this list. The Chiefs finished 5-5, scored 298 points and allowed 226, but their season ended with five consecutive losses.

A .500 record gives Northview a starting point for comparison with losing teams elsewhere in the bracket. However, losses to Holmes County, Baker and Blountstown-all playoff qualifiers-limit the argument.

Northview belongs in a discussion of teams left out, though its case is considerably weaker than those built on winning records and victories over postseason opponents.

Class 2A: Newberry

Newberry has one of the most concrete arguments on the list: the Panthers beat Cocoa 14–13, finished 6–4, and still missed the playoffs while the Tigers qualified from the same region.

The Panthers also won their final three games, beating Palatka, Williston and Madison County. Their 38–12 victory over Madison County came against a team that subsequently received a regional No. 1 seed in Class 1A.

Newberry finished 17th in the statewide Class 2A rankings, ahead of several qualifiers in other regions. Its exclusion highlights how regional placement can affect access to the championship bracket.

Class 3A: Astronaut

Astronaut finished 7–3 and defeated Titusville in triple overtime. The War Eagles also finished ahead of the Terriers in the district standings.

Titusville nevertheless qualified as the No. 7 seed in Region 2, while Astronaut was left out.

Head-to-head results do not capture an entire season, but Astronaut has both a winning record and a direct victory over a team selected from its region. That combination makes the War Eagles a particularly strong candidate

Class 4A: Seabreeze

Seabreeze and New Smyrna Beach both finished 6–4. The Sandcrabs won their meeting 8–7, but New Smyrna Beach earned the No. 6 seed in Region 2.

Seabreeze finished ninth in the region, just 0.5 rating points behind eighth-seeded River Ridge.

The narrow cutoff adds to the frustration, while the win over New Smyrna Beach gives Seabreeze a straightforward result to support its argument.

Class 5A: Riverdale

Riverdale finished 7–3, won its final four games, and outscored opponents 332–158.

The Raiders also came within one point of district champion Cape Coral, losing 21–20. They followed that defeat with victories over Charlotte, East Lee County, Immokalee and Lehigh.

Cape Coral earned a playoff berth, while Riverdale missed the field. Seven wins and a competitive performance against the district champion make the Raiders worth including.

Class 6A: Palm Beach Lakes

Palm Beach Lakes finished 8–2 and closed the regular season with five consecutive victories, but the Rams were left out of the Class 6A championship bracket.

Their record stands out alongside playoff qualifiers with losing records, including West Broward. Schedule strength helps explain why those records alone did not determine qualification, but eight wins still give Lakes a reasonable case for scrutiny.

Flagler Palm Coast deserves mention here, too. The Bulldogs also finished 8–2 and missed their regional cutoff by just 0.5 rating points.