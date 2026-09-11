Florida High School Football Scores: Final Results From Thursday, Sept. 10
Florida high school football got an early start to the weekend Thursday, Sept. 10, with dozens of games across the Sunshine State.
The schedule featured several of the state's top teams, including St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna, Armwood and West Boca Raton. Here are the final scores from Thursday night's action.
American Heritage 26, Key West 13
Apopka 21, Olympia 7
Archbishop Carroll 28, American 27
Armwood 51, Spoto 0
Atlantic 21, Pahokee 17
Bay 54, West Florida 19
Belen Jesuit 37, Somerset Academy 13
Bloomingdale 53, Leto 3
Booker T. Washington 56, Gulf Breeze 0
Braddock 50, Coral Reef 14
Brandon 10, Kathleen 0
Buchholz 21, West Port 0
Cardinal Mooney 67, Wellen Park 10
Carrollwood Day 56, Steinbrenner 14
Central 35, Martin County 10
Chaminade-Madonna 42, True North Classical Academy 30
Charlotte 19, Immokalee 14
City of Life Christian Academy 42, FSDB 16
Coconut Creek 17, Cardinal Gibbons 14
Columbus 34, Palmetto 7
Cooper City 41, Boyd Anderson 27
Cypress Bay 59, Goleman 13
Dr. Krop 24, Hialeah Gardens 22
Dr. Phillips 25, Timber Creek 7
Evans 38, Winter Park 14
Ferguson 29, Sunset 0
First Baptist Academy 35, Southwest Florida Christian 0
Fort Lauderdale 35, Forest Hill 0
Freedom 29, Nova Lakes 0
Golden Gate 34, Barron Collier 33
Gulf Coast 50, Estero 43
Hawthorne 16, Northwestern 12
Hillsborough 20, East Bay 17
Horizon 38, Cypress Creek 6
Immaculata-La Salle 33, Gulliver Prep 13
Innovation 63, Lake Buena Vista 0
Jefferson 54, Chamberlain 13
Jensen Beach 48, Sebastian River 0
Jones 24, Boone 9
Jupiter 59, Boca Raton 14
Killian 40, North Miami 0
King's Academy 10, Miami Beach 9
Lake Howell 52, East River 6
Lake Nona 24, Edgewater 3
Lakeland Christian 58, Saint Andrew's 20
Largo 47, Sickles 7
Lennard 28, Newsome 7
Leonard 21, Pompano Beach 18
Manatee 48, Lake Brantley 27
Middleton 43, Freedom 0
Naples 54, Aubrey Rogers 7
Norland 33, Miramar 0
North Miami Beach 31, Jackson 0
NSU University 51, Stoneman Douglas 6
Oak Ridge 40, Colonial 6
Oviedo 48, Melbourne 24
Oxbridge Academy 36, Suncoast 6
Palm Beach Central 21, Wellington 14
Palm Beach Gardens 7, Seminole Ridge 3
Palm Beach Lakes 20, Santaluces 10
Park Vista 41, Coral Glades 13
Pembroke Pines Charter 26, Taravella 7
Plant City 37, Riverview 7
Reagan 24, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 8
Riverview Sarasota 46, Lakewood Ranch 0
Robinson 41, Morgan 0
Royal Palm Beach 10, Glades Central 7
SA 36, Southwest 0
Sarasota 56, North Port 13
Seminole 42, University 7
South Broward 44, Stranahan 6
South Dade 48, Homestead 0
South Fork 14, Dwyer 7
Spanish River 48, Nova 0
St. John Paul II Academy 28, Olympic Heights 19
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Dillard 0
Strawberry Crest 35, King 18
Sumner 27, Durant 14
Tampa Bay Tech 48, Plant 0
Trinity Prep 30, The Master's Academy 27
Varela 28, South Miami 16
West Boca Raton 24, Cardinal Newman 7
West Orange 13, Ocoee 12
Western 18, West Broward 14
Windermere 28, Wekiva 0
MISSING SCORES
Braden River vs. Booker
Dr. Joaquin Garcia vs. Lake Worth
Edison vs. Booker T. Washington
Flanagan vs. Piper
Miami Springs vs. St. Brendan
South Plantation vs. Plantation
Sunlake vs. Wharton
University vs. Liberty
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.