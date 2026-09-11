Florida High School Football Scores: Final Results From Thursday, Sept. 10

Florida high school football got an early start to the weekend Thursday, Sept. 10, with dozens of games across the Sunshine State.

The schedule featured several of the state's top teams, including St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna, Armwood and West Boca Raton. Here are the final scores from Thursday night's action.

American Heritage 26, Key West 13

Apopka 21, Olympia 7

Archbishop Carroll 28, American 27

Armwood 51, Spoto 0

Atlantic 21, Pahokee 17

Bay 54, West Florida 19

Belen Jesuit 37, Somerset Academy 13

Bloomingdale 53, Leto 3

Booker T. Washington 56, Gulf Breeze 0

Braddock 50, Coral Reef 14

Brandon 10, Kathleen 0

Buchholz 21, West Port 0

Cardinal Mooney 67, Wellen Park 10

Carrollwood Day 56, Steinbrenner 14

Central 35, Martin County 10

Chaminade-Madonna 42, True North Classical Academy 30

Charlotte 19, Immokalee 14

City of Life Christian Academy 42, FSDB 16

Coconut Creek 17, Cardinal Gibbons 14

Columbus 34, Palmetto 7

Cooper City 41, Boyd Anderson 27

Cypress Bay 59, Goleman 13

Dr. Krop 24, Hialeah Gardens 22

Dr. Phillips 25, Timber Creek 7

Evans 38, Winter Park 14

Ferguson 29, Sunset 0

First Baptist Academy 35, Southwest Florida Christian 0

Fort Lauderdale 35, Forest Hill 0

Freedom 29, Nova Lakes 0

Golden Gate 34, Barron Collier 33

Gulf Coast 50, Estero 43

Hawthorne 16, Northwestern 12

Hillsborough 20, East Bay 17

Horizon 38, Cypress Creek 6

Immaculata-La Salle 33, Gulliver Prep 13

Innovation 63, Lake Buena Vista 0

Jefferson 54, Chamberlain 13

Jensen Beach 48, Sebastian River 0

Jones 24, Boone 9

Jupiter 59, Boca Raton 14

Killian 40, North Miami 0

King's Academy 10, Miami Beach 9

Lake Howell 52, East River 6

Lake Nona 24, Edgewater 3

Lakeland Christian 58, Saint Andrew's 20

Largo 47, Sickles 7

Lennard 28, Newsome 7

Leonard 21, Pompano Beach 18

Manatee 48, Lake Brantley 27

Middleton 43, Freedom 0

Naples 54, Aubrey Rogers 7

Norland 33, Miramar 0

North Miami Beach 31, Jackson 0

NSU University 51, Stoneman Douglas 6

Oak Ridge 40, Colonial 6

Oviedo 48, Melbourne 24

Oxbridge Academy 36, Suncoast 6

Palm Beach Central 21, Wellington 14

Palm Beach Gardens 7, Seminole Ridge 3

Palm Beach Lakes 20, Santaluces 10

Park Vista 41, Coral Glades 13

Pembroke Pines Charter 26, Taravella 7

Plant City 37, Riverview 7

Reagan 24, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 8

Riverview Sarasota 46, Lakewood Ranch 0

Robinson 41, Morgan 0

Royal Palm Beach 10, Glades Central 7

SA 36, Southwest 0

Sarasota 56, North Port 13

Seminole 42, University 7

South Broward 44, Stranahan 6

South Dade 48, Homestead 0

South Fork 14, Dwyer 7

Spanish River 48, Nova 0

St. John Paul II Academy 28, Olympic Heights 19

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Dillard 0

Strawberry Crest 35, King 18

Sumner 27, Durant 14

Tampa Bay Tech 48, Plant 0

Trinity Prep 30, The Master's Academy 27

Varela 28, South Miami 16

West Boca Raton 24, Cardinal Newman 7

West Orange 13, Ocoee 12

Western 18, West Broward 14

Windermere 28, Wekiva 0

MISSING SCORES

Braden River vs. Booker

Dr. Joaquin Garcia vs. Lake Worth

Edison vs. Booker T. Washington

Flanagan vs. Piper

Miami Springs vs. St. Brendan

South Plantation vs. Plantation

Sunlake vs. Wharton

University vs. Liberty