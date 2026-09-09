Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 8, 2026)

The top five Florida high school football teams didn’t budge an inch from last week’s rankings, but there was still plenty of movement after Week 3.

IMG Academy (3-0) remains No. 1 nationally and in Florida in the High School On SI rankings after crushing Saint Louis (Hawaii), 41-0.

Seven-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0) remains No. 2 after surviving Miami Columbus, 31-24, in a nationally ranked showdown. Columbus (2-1) remains at No. 3.

Two-time defending Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton (2-0) stays at No. 4, and Chaminade-Madonna (2-1) remains No. 5.

Venice (3-0) vaulted into the Top 10 after edging nine-time state champion Lakeland, 32-25, in a wild game.

Defending Class 2A state champion Cardinal Mooney jumped eight spots to No. 16 after beating True North Classical Academy, 56-34.

The First Academy of Orlando also moved up seven spots to No. 18 after beating Class 4A Port Charlotte, 23-20, on a field goal in overtime.

The High School On SI Florida high school football Top 25 rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

High School On SI

1. IMG Academy (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Saint Louis (Hawaii), 41-0

Next up: Idle

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, have outscored their first three opponents 159-10. Junior Jayden Wade completed 13 of 15 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in IMG's win against Saint Louis.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Columbus, 31-24

Next up: at Dillard (2-1), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champion Raiders, ranked No. 3 nationally by High School On SI, defeated a nationally ranked team for the second straight week. Senior Tyler Reid rushed 13 times for a school-record 338 yards and three touchdowns. St. Thomas Aquinas faces another South Florida challenge this week when it visits Fort Lauderdale Dillard, which is coming off a 25-20 victory against Coconut Creek.

3. Miami Columbus (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 31-24

Next up: at Miami Palmetto (3-0), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The Explorers hang onto the No. 3 spot after giving St. Thomas Aquinas everything it could handle in a nationally ranked showdown. Columbus trailed 24-7 in the second half before making a game of it. Kai Moore completed 23 of 35 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns for the Explorers. They face another tough task this week against unbeaten Miami Palmetto, which is coming off a 28-6 victory against Miami Southridge. The Panthers are allowing only 4 points per game.

4. West Boca Raton (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Spanish River, 37-0

Next up: at Cardinal Newman (3-0), Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champion Bulls remain at No. 4 after dispatching fellow Boca Raton school Spanish River. Quarterback Trey Moran passed for two touchdowns. West Boca Raton next tackles defending Class 1A state champion Cardinal Newman in one of its toughest tests of the season. Pedro Martinez has passed for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Janarro Sumpter has rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns for the Crusaders.

5. Chaminade-Madonna (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated American Heritage Plantation, 46-27

Next up: vs. True North Classical Academy (0-2), Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.

The Lions bounced back from a loss to national power Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and hold onto the No. 5 spot. Brady Quinn passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Amos Bradford rushed 12 times for 104 yards and two scores against American Heritage Plantation. Chaminade-Madonna next faces a winless True North Classical Academy team.

6. Cardinal Newman (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated John Carroll Catholic, 45-7

Next up: vs. West Boca Raton (2-0), Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champion Cardinal Newman moved up a spot after overwhelming John Carroll Catholic. Pedro Martinez passed for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and Janarro Sumpter rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Crusaders. They face a much tougher challenge this week against two-time defending Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton.

7. Miami Central (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Defeated St. Brendan, 43-7

Next up: at Buford (Ga.) (2-0), Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets dropped a spot despite beating St. Brendan, 43-7. Senior quarterback James Perrone, who has offers from Pitt, East Carolina, UConn and Memphis, leads the Rockets. Central hits the road this week to take on its toughest opponent to date, Buford, ranked No. 5 nationally by High School On SI.

8. Venice (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 32-25

Next up: vs. Lehigh (0-3), Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians jumped three spots to No. 8 after beating nine-time state champion Lakeland on the road in a battle between two of Florida's best programs. Venice is led by Dorien Irving-Jones, who has rushed for 229 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Tyree Mannings, who has caught nine passes for 112 yards and one touchdown. Things should be significantly easier for the Indians this week.

9. American Heritage Plantation (1-2)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Lost to Chaminade-Madonna, 46-27

Next up: at Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy (2-1), Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champion Patriots remain at No. 9 despite their loss to Chaminade-Madonna. They traditionally play a tough schedule, and this year is no exception. American Heritage, led by quarterback Neimann Lawrence, hits the road to take on Trinity Christian Academy this week. The Conquerors have won two straight since falling to Ed White, 42-40, in overtime in the season opener. Trinity Christian beat Tallahassee Lincoln, 48-28, last week.

10. Raines (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Ed White, 21-12

Next up: vs. Jacksonville Parker (0-3), Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champion Vikings dropped two spots despite beating Ed White, 21-12, for their 17th consecutive victory. Running back TJ Williamson had another big day for Raines, rushing 22 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

11. DeLand (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Lake Mary (1-1), Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs jumped four spots despite being off last week. Schools across the Sunshine State took notice when DeLand gave national power St. Frances Academy everything it could handle before falling 49-35 on Aug. 28. DeLand led multiple times in the contest, baffling the Panthers with its single-wing offense. Running back Taihj Moore and quarterback Gardner Nordman lead the Bulldogs. DeLand next faces defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary, which has struggled in the early going. Quarterback Remy Jarman leads the Rams.

12. Buchholz (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Eastside, 49-7

Next up: at West Port (1-2), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The Bobcats jumped two spots after dismantling Gainesville rival Eastside. Junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore continued his assault on defenses, passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns and rushing nine times for 100 yards and three more scores. Buchholz takes on a West Port team that fell to Dunnellon, 59-0, last week.

13. Northwestern (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Hialeah, 51-0

Next up: vs. Hawthorne (3-0), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state runner-up Bulls stay put at No. 13 after beating Hialeah, 51-0, in a game called early. Dontavius Kinchens completed all seven of his passes for 110 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a 25-yard score. The Bulls face a tough challenge this week when they host defending Rural state champion Hawthorne. The Hornets stung Hernando, 39-0, last week. Quarterback Richard Roundtree has passed for 660 yards and seven touchdowns, while four receivers have more than 100 receiving yards.

14. Vero Beach (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Lost to St. Frances Academy (Md.), 38-6

Next up: at Port St. Lucie Centennial (1-2), Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

The Indians were no match for St. Frances Academy, which entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI. But they played the Panthers without star quarterback Champ Monds, a Notre Dame commit who suffered a season-ending injury to his left shoulder before the game. Vero Beach will try to regroup against a struggling Centennial team, which fell to Port St. Lucie Legacy, 21-17, last week.

15. Lake City Columbia (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Madison County, 27-13

Next up: at Ribault (2-0), Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers jumped four spots after beating North Florida power Madison County. Junior quarterback Amari Green continues to lead Columbia. Ribault, which was idle last week, is off to a good start.

16. Cardinal Mooney (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated True North Classical Academy, 56-34

Next up: vs. Wellen Park (3-0), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champion bounced back from its close loss to Cardinal Newman by dismantling True North Classical Academy in an impressive performance that bumped the Cougars up eight spots. Quarterback Davin Davidson, a Florida commit, has passed for 629 yards and five touchdowns, while Connail Jackson has rushed for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wellen Park is led by Noah Wireman, who has passed for 510 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 180 yards and four scores.

17. Armwood (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated Plant City, 35-0

Next up: vs. Spoto (1-2), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The Hawks bounced back from their loss to nationally ranked Don Bosco Prep by routing Plant City. Junior running back Rondai Dile continues to shine for Armwood. The Hawks' defense held Plant City quarterback Ta'Vare Miller to just 37 passing yards. Spoto fell to Lake Gibson, 15-0, last week.

18. The First Academy (Orlando) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Port Charlotte, 23-20

Next up: at South Lake (0-2), Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

The Royals continue to march through their tough schedule, beating Class 4A Port Charlotte to move up seven spots this week. Vance Fones kicked three field goals, including the game-tying kick in regulation and the game-winner in overtime. The First Academy next takes on a South Lake team that is struggling after an 11-2 season last year.

19. Jones (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Evans, 12-6

Next up: at Boone, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up dropped three spots despite receiving superb defensive play to edge rival Evans in the annual Soul Bowl. Noah Robinson, Fred Ards and Dominique Redding, among others, played well for the Tigers. Ards is a Texas A&M commit.

20. St. Augustine (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated St. Augustine Menendez, 38-7

Next up: at Middleburg (2-1), Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets moved up a spot after overpowering crosstown rival Menendez. Senior Cash Downey passed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Chance Carter ran for two scores. Middleburg beat North Marion, 35-0, last week. Dalton Motes has passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns, Khaden Robinson has rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns, and Craig Williams has caught 16 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos.

21. Carrollwood Day School (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated St. Petersburg Northside Christian, 76-0

Next up: at Lutz Steinbrenner (3-0), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The Tampa private school continues to crush its opponents, moving up one spot in this week's rankings. The Patriots are led by Myles McDonald, who has passed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, and Kameron Battle, who has rushed for 479 yards and nine touchdowns. Steinbrenner figures to be a much tougher test for Carrollwood Day. The Warriors hammered Wesley Chapel, 59-28, last week. Owen Andonian rushed 13 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns.

22. Lakeland (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Lost to Venice, 32-25

Next up: at Kissimmee Osceola (2-1), Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts tumbled 12 spots after losing to Venice. Things don't get any easier for Lakeland this week when it faces Osceola, which has won two straight, including a 17-9 victory against defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary last week. Senior quarterback Kelin Hendrix leads Lakeland. Osceola has three running backs with more than 100 rushing yards.

23. Miami Carol City (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Miami Norland, 43-0

Next up: Idle

The Chiefs remain at No. 23 after bouncing back from their 23-20 loss to Lee County (Ga.). Quarterback Malik Leonard completed 15 of 21 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns and rushed seven times for 41 yards against Norland.

24. Tampa Bay Tech (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Tampa Jefferson, 38-0

Next up: at Plant (2-1), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The Titans make their Top 25 debut after rolling past Jefferson, 38-0. Tampa Bay Tech's defense is allowing just 5 points per game. Martavius Conway Jr. has passed for 536 yards and five touchdowns, and Kesean Smith has rushed for 322 yards and three scores. Plant is coming off a 34-8 victory against Hillsborough. Troy Goss passed for 126 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers.

25. Miami Palmetto (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Miami Southridge, 28-6

Next up: vs. No. 3 Miami Columbus (2-1), Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

The Panthers crack the Top 25 after beating Miami Southridge, 28-6. They face nationally ranked Columbus this week in their toughest test of the season so far.

Dropped Out

No. 18 Lake Mary

No. 20 Mandarin

Under Consideration

Mandarin

Lake Mary

Clearwater Central Catholic

Jesuit

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962