The Florida high school football season continues on Thursday and Friday, and you can follow the action throughout the night with the scoreboards below.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Florida high school football season.

Thursday's action has 98 games across the state. The top games are No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas plays Dillard), No. 8 Cardinal Newman vs No. 3 West Boca Raton, and True North Classical Academy vs. No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna.

The top games on Friday are No. 6 American Heritage vs. Trinity Christian Academy, Lake Mary (FL) vs No. 11 DeLand, and No. 12 The First Academy vs. South Lake.



Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - Sept. 10-11



Thursday, September 10 Scoreboard (select to view the scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

Friday, September 11 Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD