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Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - Sept. 10-11

Follow the action from Thursday and Friday's action from around the state
Jack Butler|
Palmetto wide receiver Ace Luther (#4) heads for the end zone untouched on a blown coverage play by the Riverview defense. The Palmetto High School Tigers hosted the Riverview High School Rams on Friday evening, Sept. 4, 2026.
Palmetto wide receiver Ace Luther (#4) heads for the end zone untouched on a blown coverage play by the Riverview defense. The Palmetto High School Tigers hosted the Riverview High School Rams on Friday evening, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Florida high school football season continues on Thursday and Friday, and you can follow the action throughout the night with the scoreboards below.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Florida high school football season.

Thursday's action has 98 games across the state. The top games are No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas plays Dillard), No. 8 Cardinal Newman vs No. 3 West Boca Raton, and True North Classical Academy vs. No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna.

The top games on Friday are No. 6 American Heritage vs. Trinity Christian Academy, Lake Mary (FL) vs No. 11 DeLand, and No. 12 The First Academy vs. South Lake.


Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - Sept. 10-11

Thursday, September 10 Scoreboard (select to view the scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

Friday, September 11 Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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