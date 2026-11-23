Maclay entered the Sunshine State Athletic Association football championship weekend with a perfect record and a high-powered offense that had overwhelmed opponents throughout the playoffs.

Jupiter Christian had other plans.

The Eagles defeated previously unbeaten Maclay 28-14 on Saturday in The Villages, capturing their third consecutive SSAA championship and ending the Marauders' hopes of a perfect season.

Jupiter Christian's victory highlighted a championship weekend that also saw King's Academy complete a 14-0 season, while Keswick Christian and Coral Shores claimed SSAA BOUND titles.

King's Academy defeated West Nassau 21-12 in Friday's Atlantic championship game, giving Palm Beach County two championship-winning programs.

Here are the final scores and championship game recaps from Nov. 20-21.

Florida SSAA Football State Championship Scores

SSAA Championship

Jupiter Christian 28, Maclay 14

SSAA BOUND Championship

Keswick Christian 27, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 7

Atlantic Championship

King's Academy 21, West Nassau 12

Atlantic BOUND Championship

Coral Shores 34, Interlachen 13

Jupiter Christian 28, Maclay 14

Jupiter Christian saved one of its most impressive performances for the biggest game of the season.

Facing a Maclay team that entered the championship game 12-0, the Eagles held the Marauders to just two touchdowns and secured a 28-14 victory at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in The Villages.

Maclay had scored at least 45 points in each of its first three playoff games, including a 45-21 semifinal victory over previously unbeaten Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

But Jupiter Christian's defense proved to be a much tougher challenge.

The Eagles limited Maclay to 14 points, ending the Marauders' undefeated season and securing another championship.

Jupiter Christian finished 11-3 after winning four consecutive postseason games.

Its playoff run included road victories over Out-of-Door Academy and Florida Christian before the championship showdown with Maclay.

The Eagles also won SSAA championships in 2024 and 2025, although their 2024 title came in a different bracket.

Maclay finished 12-1 after reaching the SSAA championship game for the first time in program history.

King's Academy 21, West Nassau 12

King's Academy completed a perfect season with a 21-12 victory over West Nassau in the SSAA Atlantic championship game Friday.

The Lions finished 14-0, surviving their closest postseason contest to secure the title.

King's Academy had dominated its first three playoff opponents, shutting out Space Coast and Satellite before defeating Calvary Christian Academy 56-14 in the semifinals.

West Nassau provided a much stiffer challenge in the championship game, keeping the outcome within reach.

But the Lions did enough to preserve their unbeaten record and secure a nine-point victory.

King's Academy's defense was particularly impressive throughout the postseason, allowing just 26 points in four playoff games.

West Nassau finished 10-3-1 after advancing to the championship game with victories over Trenton, Fernandina Beach and Union County.

The championship completed a remarkable season for King's Academy and gave Palm Beach County another SSAA title.

Keswick Christian 27, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 7

Keswick Christian used a dominant second-half performance to defeat Saint Stephen's Episcopal 27-7 in the SSAA BOUND championship game.

The Crusaders led 7-0 at halftime before Saint Stephen's rallied to tie the game.

Keswick responded by scoring the final 20 points to pull away for the championship.

Quarterback Grant Cook played a central role in the victory.

Cook opened Keswick's scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run and later threw two touchdown passes.

The Crusaders finished 9-3, closing their season with another impressive defensive performance.

Keswick allowed just 13 points across four postseason games, including shutout victories over First Coast Christian and Duval Charter.

That defensive consistency helped carry the Crusaders to the championship.

Coral Shores 34, Interlachen 13

Coral Shores overcame an early deficit and pulled away from Interlachen for a 34-13 victory in the SSAA Atlantic BOUND championship game.

Playing at home in Tavernier, the Hurricanes received a standout performance from David Beltran, who scored three touchdowns.

Two of Beltran's scores came in the first half as Coral Shores recovered from its early struggles to build an 18-7 halftime lead.

The Hurricanes extended their advantage after halftime, taking control of the championship game.

Interlachen returned a late kickoff for its final touchdown, but the outcome was already firmly in Coral Shores' favor.

The Hurricanes finished 11-3 after winning all four of their postseason games.

Their championship run included a dramatic two-point semifinal victory over North Broward Prep before the 21-point win against Interlachen.

The victory capped an impressive playoff run and delivered the Atlantic BOUND championship to the Florida Keys program.

Four Champions Crowned in SSAA Football Playoffs

The 2026 SSAA championship weekend produced four champions with distinctly different paths to the top.

Jupiter Christian ended an unbeaten opponent's season to claim its third consecutive title.

King's Academy completed a perfect 14-0 campaign.

Keswick Christian relied on a dominant defense and a decisive second-half surge.

And Coral Shores overcame an early deficit to bring a championship home to the Florida Keys.

Together, the four victories brought the SSAA football postseason to a close with championship celebrations across Florida.