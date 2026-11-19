Jupiter Christian has taken two different routes to its past two Sunshine State Athletic Association football titles. To claim a third, the Eagles will have to hand Maclay its first loss of the season.

The Palm Beach County program meets the 12–0 Marauders in the SSAA 11-man championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in The Villages. Jupiter Christian enters 10–3 after surviving a six-point semifinal; Maclay is playing for a state title for the first time in program history.

The Eagles won the SSAA’s 5A championship in 2024, edging St. Joseph Academy 37–35, then captured the 11-man crown last year with a 41–19 victory over Mount Dora Christian. Saturday offers a chance at three consecutive SSAA titles, although the first came in a different championship bracket.

Jupiter Christian Finds Its Way Back

The Eagles did not reach this final unbeaten. They lost to Benjamin and Dwyer in August, with the Dwyer game decided 15–9 in overtime, then fell 42–20 at Saint Andrew’s on Oct. 9. They have won four straight since that defeat, including all three games in their championship bracket.

Their playoff run began with a 43–9 win over Indian Rocks Christian. Jupiter Christian then traveled to Sarasota and beat Out-of-Door Academy 35–12 before going to Miami for a 27–21 semifinal victory over Florida Christian. The three opponents have scored 42 points against the Eagles combined, but the narrow semifinal showed how little room for error remains.

Quarterback Kane Navaroli completed 14 of 18 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns against Florida Christian, according to the MaxPreps box score. Luke Beach caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Riley McClaine carried 22 times for 53 yards and a score. Those numbers illustrate the choices available to Jupiter Christian: Beach can create a big gain through the air, and McClaine can take repeated carries when the Eagles need to keep a drive alive.

Beach also showed his versatility in the quarterfinal. He played quarterback during the first half against Out-of-Door Academy, threw a touchdown pass, and later caught two touchdown passes after returning to receiver. Navaroli’s passing in the semifinal gives the Eagles another way to attack Maclay without asking Beach to move away from his usual role.

Maclay’s Unbeaten Offense Faces Its Last Test

Maclay has scored 571 points in 12 games, an average of 47.6, while allowing 169. The Marauders opened the 11-man playoffs by beating Aucilla Christian 51–14, then put up 80 points in a quarterfinal win over Christ’s Church Academy. The 80–42 score was also a reminder that Maclay can be drawn into a high-scoring game.

In the semifinal against previously unbeaten Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Maclay built a 31–7 halftime lead and won 45–21. Beau Beshears threw four touchdown passes and ran for 119 yards on 10 carries, according to MaxPreps. Tucker Poppell caught three touchdown passes in that game. Beshears’ ability to gain yards as a runner gives Jupiter Christian another problem to solve even when it covers the receivers.

Beshears, Poppell and Henry Richardson headline the passing attack, while Anthony White supplies production on the ground. Maclay’s three postseason wins have produced 176 points. The Marauders will try to bring that pace to The Villages against a team that has already had to win two playoff games away from home.

Jupiter Christian has held its three playoff opponents to 14 points per game, but Maclay presents a different test. The Marauders just scored 45 against an Episcopal team that was also unbeaten entering the semifinals. Keeping Beshears from turning broken plays into long gains will matter as much as covering Poppell and Richardson. If the Eagles can force longer drives, they have a better chance to keep Maclay’s offense off schedule. If Maclay scores quickly, Jupiter Christian may need the same kind of passing efficiency Navaroli showed against Florida Christian.

For Jupiter Christian, Saturday is an opportunity to bring another SSAA trophy back to Palm Beach County. For Maclay, it is the chance to turn an unprecedented title-game appearance into a perfect finish.

Game Info

Matchup: Jupiter Christian (10–3) vs. Maclay (12–0)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, The Villages, Florida