Maclay and King’s Academy delivered decisive semifinal victories Friday, Nov. 13, while West Nassau advanced with a defensive performance to complete the Sunshine State Athletic Association’s 11-man and Atlantic championship fields.

Maclay defeated Episcopal School of Jacksonville 45-21 to earn a title-game matchup against Jupiter Christian, which beat Florida Christian 27-21 on Thursday. In the Atlantic bracket, King’s Academy defeated Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale 56-14, while West Nassau ended Union County’s postseason run with a 15-6 victory.

The results set up championship meetings between the North and South winners in both brackets.

The 11-man and Atlantic BOUND championship pairings were also settled during Thursday’s and Friday’s games.

SSAA 11-Man Football Semifinal Results

Maclay 45, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 21



Maclay improved to 12-0 with a 45-21 victory over Episcopal School of Jacksonville, continuing its unbeaten season and advancing to the 11-man championship game.



The Marauders scored 21 first-quarter points and led 31-7 at halftime. Episcopal scored 14 points in the third quarter, but Maclay added a touchdown in each of the final two periods to finish with a 24-point victory.



Maclay will face Jupiter Christian with the championship and a perfect season at stake.



Jupiter Christian 27, Florida Christian 21



Jupiter Christian defeated Florida Christian 27-21 on Thursday, Nov. 12, to improve to 10-3 and claim the South’s championship berth.



The six-point victory gave the Eagles a place opposite unbeaten Maclay in the title game. Florida Christian finished 10-3.



Jupiter Christian’s result opened the championship pairing Thursday before Maclay secured the other spot Friday.

SSAA Atlantic Football Semifinal Results

King’s Academy 56, Calvary Christian Academy 14



King’s Academy improved to 13-0 with a 56-14 victory over Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale, advancing from the South section to the Atlantic championship game.



The Lions followed playoff shutouts of Space Coast and Satellite with their highest-scoring performance of the postseason. Through three rounds, King’s Academy has outscored its opponents 127-14, winning each game by at least 34 points.



Calvary Christian Academy finished 9-4 after eliminating the South section’s No. 3 and No. 2 seeds in consecutive road victories.



West Nassau 15, Union County 6



West Nassau improved to 10-2-1 with a 15-6 victory over Union County, earning the North section’s championship berth.



The Warriors held Union County to its lowest point total of the playoffs after the Tigers scored 53 against Cottondale and 28 against Paxon in the opening two rounds.



West Nassau had advanced with a 38-12 victory over Trenton and a 41-15 win against Fernandina Beach. Union County finished 7-6.

SSAA Semifinal Scoreboard

11-Man State Championship Bracket

–Maclay 45, Episcopal School of Jacksonville 21

–Jupiter Christian 27, Florida Christian 21 — Thursday



Atlantic State Championship Bracket

–King’s Academy 56, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) 14

–West Nassau 15, Union County 6



11-Man BOUND Bracket

–Keswick Christian 35, Duval Charter 0

–Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 18, Oxbridge Academy 14



Atlantic BOUND Bracket

–Coral Shores 27, North Broward Prep 25 — Thursday

–Interlachen 49, Liberty County 37 — Thursday



SSAA Championship Matchups

11-Man: Maclay (12-0) vs. Jupiter Christian (10-3)

Atlantic: West Nassau (10-2-1) vs. King’s Academy (13-0)

11-Man BOUND: Keswick Christian vs. Saint Stephen’s Episcopal

Atlantic BOUND: Coral Shores vs. Interlachen



Maclay and King’s Academy enter their respective championship games unbeaten. The Lions will face a West Nassau defense that has allowed 33 points across three postseason victories, while Maclay meets a Jupiter Christian team coming off a six-point semifinal win.