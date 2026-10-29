Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 28, 2026)

Florida’s top high school football teams continue to battle to the finish as all top 25 teams from last week remained in this week’s High School On SI rankings.

IMG Academy (8-0) remained at No. 1 – both nationally and in Florida after being idle last week. The Ascenders face another tough test this week in Hun (6-3) out of Princeton, N.J., a school that stunned St. Francis Academy (Baltimore) a few weeks ago.

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) remained at No. 2 in the state and nationally after crushing Flanagan, 56-12.

Columbus (8-1), a Catholic school power in Miami, overpowered Northwestern, 30-7, to stay at No. 3. The Explorers are ranked No. 15 nationally.

South Florida power Chaminade-Madonna (6-2) remained in the No. 4 spot after beating Cardinal Gibbons, 41-6, for their sixth victory in their last seven games.

Unbeaten Carrollwood Day School (9-0) out of Tampa made a big move, jumping four spots to No. 10 after routing St. Petersburg Catholic, 50-3.

Clearwater Central Catholic (7-2) leapt six spots to No. 19 after beating Lakewood, 42-6.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 25 FLORIDA FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS

1. IMG Academy (8-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (6-3), Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, faces a Hun team that has won two straight, including a 14-9 upset of St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Oct. 17.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Flanagan, 56-12.

Next up: at West Broward (3-5), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, also ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI, have won 23 straight games.

3. Miami Columbus (9-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Miami Northwestern, 30-7.

Next up: Idle

The Explorers stay put at No. 3 after overwhelming last year’s Class 3A state runner-up. Senior quarterback Christoper Barrow passed for 146 yards and two TDs. Columbus, which also is ranked No. 15 nationally by High School On SI, now await its postseason destiny.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Cardinal Gibbons, 41-6.

Next up: at Coconut Creek (8-1), Thursday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The Lions stay put at No. 4 after beating Cardinal Gibbons victory for their sixth victory in their last seven games. Quarterback Brady Quinn had another stellar game, completing 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

5. West Boca Raton (7-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Monarch, 44-0.

Next up: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic (7-2), Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.; and at The First Academy (Orlando) (7-1), continuation of earlier game that was postponed, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m. The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls, who remain at No. 5, led TFA, 17-10, before lightning suspended the game. Quarterback Trey Moran leads the Bulls.

6. Raines (9-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Cocoa, 35-20.

Next up: vs. Ribault (5-4), Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings moved up a spot after beating Cocoa. They next face rival Ribault in a Jacksonville showdown.

7. Miami Central (7-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. North Miami Beach, 55-0.

Next up: at Carol City (6-3), Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets moved up a spot after zipping past North Miami Beach. They now face a Carol City team that has been hurt by forfeits but is still one of the most dangerous teams in South Florida. Senior quarterback James Perrone leads Central.

8. The First Academy (Orlando) (7-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Ambassador Christian School (Huntersville, N.C.), 42-20.

Next up: at Lakeland (8-1), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; and vs. West Boca Raton (7-1), continuation of earlier game that was postponed, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m.

The Royals moved up two spots after downing Ambassador Christian. Freshman running back Hyquez Russell rushed 32 times for 243 yards and three TDs.

9. Cardinal Mooney (8-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Palm Beach Central 58-36.

Next up: SmartEn Sports Academy (Miami) (2-7), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars won their seventh straight game. Running back Connail Jackson ran wild, rushing 30 times for 311 yards and five TDs.

10. Carrollwood Day School (9-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. St. Petersburg Catholic, 50-3.

Next up: at Cardinal Newman (6-2), Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.

The Tampa private school moved up four more spots into the Top 10 after recording their ninth blowout of the season. Quarterback Myles McDonald turned in one of the best performances in the state, completing 9 of 14 passes for 278 yards and four TDs, and rushing seven times for 140 yards and three scores.

11. Venice (9-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. North Port, 62-8.

Next up: Idle

The Indians fell two spots despite rolling past North Port. Running back Dorien Irving-Jones leads Venice, which now awaits its postseason fate.

12. Lake City Columbia (9-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Yulee, 42-0.

Next up: vs. Suwannee (6-3), Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers stay put at No. 12 after mauling Yulee. Quarterback Amari Green completed 11 of 14 passes for 177 yards and three TDs.

13. Lakeland (8-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Lake Gibson, 35-10,

Next up: vs. The First Academy (Orlando) (7-1), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts have won seven straight. Quarterback Kelin Hendrix passed for 132 yards and three TDs and ran four times for 56 yards and a score.

14. Armwood (8-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Leto, 62-0.

Next up: vs. Tampa Jefferson (4-5), Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks dropped six spots despite recording their sixth blowout of the season. Junior Rondai Dile completed 7 of 8 passes for 185 yards and four TDs.

15. Cardinal Newman (6-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Saint Andrew’s, 49-0.

Next up: vs. Carrollwood Day School (9-0), Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.; vs. West Broward (3-5), Monday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman received a stellar performance from senior Janarro Sumpter, who rushed 12 times for 171 yards and four TDs.

16. American Heritage Plantation (6-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. McArthur, 26-18.

Next up: Idle

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots slipped a spot after battling past McArthur (2-7). AHP now awaits its postseason fate.

17. Mandarin (8-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Bartram Trail, 49-7.

Next up: vs. St. Augustine (9-0), Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.

The Mustangs continue to climb after winning its fifth straight game. Senior Shaunqueze Foster ran 16 times for 138 yards and two TDs. Mandarin faces a tough test this week against unbeaten St. Augustine.

18. DeLand (8-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Mainland, 46-27.

Next up: vs. Spanish River (5-3), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs turned back Volusia County power Mainland, getting 25 carries for 211 yards and four TDs from junior Taihj Moore.

19. Clearwater Central Catholic (7-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Lakewood, 42-6.

Next up: vs. Clearwater (9-0), Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Class 2A Marauders moved up six spots after blowing out Lakewood. They now face a stern test against visiting Clearwater, a Class 4A school led by quarterback Jaysean Glenn and wide receiver Joseph Archer. CCC is led by quarterback Khayse Barrett.

20. Buchholz (9-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Oakleaf, 37-22.

Next up: at Bolles (6-2), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The Bobcats moved up another spot after battling past Oakleaf. They have won 17 consecutive regular-season games. Junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore passed for 183 yards and two TDs and rushed 14 times for 86 yards and a score.

21. Sanford Seminole (9-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Lake Brantley, 14-7.

Next up: at Oviedo (7-2), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The Seminoles dropped two spots after struggling to beat Lake Brantley (4-5). Junior Kadin Pierce-Flores returned a punt 84 yards for a TD to help lift the Seminoles past Lake Brantley.

22. Merritt Island (9-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Rockledge, 49-0.

Next up: at Viera (4-4), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The unbeaten Mustangs stayed put at No. 22 after routing Rockledge. Junior running back Zaylan Chapple rushed nine times for 117 yards and two TDs.

23. Tampa Bay Tech (9-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Spoto, 38-0.

Next up: Idle

The Titans slipped six spots despite recording their eighth blowout of the season. Carlos Lemons caught two TD passes. Tampa Bay Tech now awaits its postseason fate.

24. St. Augustine (9-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Fleming Island, 42-7.

Next up: at Mandarin (8-1), Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.

Senior running back Durell Preston, Jr., rushed nine times for 153 yards and two TDs to spark the Yellow Jackets. They face a tough test this week at Mandarin.

25. Bolles (6-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Andrew Jackson, 38-0

Next up: vs. Buchholz (9-0), Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs slipped a spot after beating Andrew Jackson. Quarterback Luke Toland and running back Xander Edwards lead Bolles.

Under Consideration

Mosley

Carol City

Miami Palmetto

Trinity Christian Academy

Berkeley Prep

Vero Beach

True North Classical Academy

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962