High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

It was another week where there wasn’t a lot of movement near the top of the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

The top 15 teams either won or were idle as they prepared for the start of their state’s postseasons.

North Shore (TX) dropped eight spots after it lost to C.E. King in a regional matchup, while Hamilton (AZ) fell out altogether following its loss to Liberty. St. Frances Academy (MD) also dropped out this week, with newcomers Prattville (AL) and Trinity (KY) entering the rankings ahead of their playoff runs.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8 | WK9

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Idle

The national team took the week off while its secondary teams saw action.

Next up: vs. The Hun Academy (Princeton, NJ), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, FL) 56-12

The Raiders had a balanced attack, with eight different players finding the end zone as they cruised past the Falcons.

Next up: at West Broward (Pembroke Pines, FL), Oct. 30

3. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (9-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA) 36-12

The Eagles spotted JSerra an early 6-0 lead before taking control as Adrian Petero ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and Kingston Jimmerson returned a fumble 79 yards for another score.

Next up: at Orange Lutheran (CA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) 40-0

The Hawks managed just 182 total yards in becoming the third team in the Wolves’ past four games not to find the end zone against them.

Next up: vs. Discovery (Lawrenceville, GA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Ensworth (Nashville, TN) 27-7

The Red Raiders won their third consecutive Division II-AAA East Region title, with Tennessee commit David Gabriel Georges rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown while also catching a 10-yard TD pass from Keegan Croucher.

Next up: at Knoxville Catholic (TN), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Idle

The Gaels had the week off.

Next up: vs. Mater Academy East (Las Vegas), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, CA) 63-6

Demarco Hernandez threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for two, and Mykel Ramos had a 55-yard pick-6 as the Trailblazers led 42-6 at halftime.

Next up: vs. Bishop Amat (La Puente, CA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Westlake (Atlanta) 66-27

CJ Cypher threw for 324 yards and seven touchdowns, and Nick Archer ran for 206 yards and two scores to account for 530 of the Trojans’ 583 total yards.

Next up: vs. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, GA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Dallas Jesuit (TX) 77-14

Ty Snell threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns while adding 96 yards and three scores on four carries for the Eagles.

Next up: at Boyd (McKinney, TX), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Idle

The Bulldogs had the week off before starting its postseason run.

Next up: vs. Zionsville (IN), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Myers Park (Charlotte, NC) 35-0

The Huskies did all their damage before halftime as Ethan Royal threw for 237 yards and five first-half touchdowns.

Next up: at Hopewell (Huntersville, NC), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Idle

The Yellowjackets were off this week.

Next up: vs. Coffee (Douglas, GA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Edmond North (OK) 56-7

Senior Tylan Montgomery ran 80 yards to the house on the Spartans’ first snap of the game, and the rout was on as Bixby led 28-7 after one quarter.

Next up: vs. Broken Arrow (OK), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH) 42-14

The Bombers hung tough with the Strivers and were down just 28-14 midway through the fourth quarter, but King Williams capped a five-minute drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that secured the victory.

Next up: at Loudoun Sports Academy (Leesburg, VA), Oct. 31

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Northwestern (Miami, FL) 30-7

The Explorers now await to learn whether they’ve done enough to advance to the inaugural Florida Open Division playoffs.

Next up: TB1

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, PA) 42-0

Owen Herrick was 11-of-15 passing for 168 yards, tossing four first-half touchdown passes to four different receivers, as the Vikings led 42-0 at halftime.

Next up: vs. Hempfield Area (Greensburg, PA), Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. San Ramon Valley (Danville, CA) 31-14

Judah Pape ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans staved off an upset bid from the Wolves in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Next up: vs. Amador Valley (Pleasanton, CA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Freeman (Katy, TX) 51-3

Landen Williams-Callis ran for 257 yards and three touchdowns and was 3-for-3 passing for 54 yards and a score for the Lions.

Next up: vs. Angleton (TX), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Skyline (Dallas) 75-3

The Panthers picked off Raiders quarterback Tanard Counter-Simon five times while holding Skyline to 105 total yards.

Next up: at Mansfield (TX), Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. St. Charles (Columbus, OH) 48-3

Senior RB Caden Mangini ran for two touchdowns and caught a 33-yard scoring pass, and the Eagles wrapped a third consecutive undefeated regular season.

Next up: TBA

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Chalmette (LA) 48-14

The Cougars tuned up for their Halloween night showdown with St. Augustine by winning their 34th straight game.

Next up: vs. St. Augustine (New Orleans), Oct. 31

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, CA) 54-7

The Braves didn’t get caught looking ahead to their rivalry matchup with Mater Dei, blasting the Friars behind Maliq Allen’s 136 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.

Next up: at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Vestavia Hills (AL) 13-0

A week after toppling Thompson from the Power 25, the Lions enter the rankings as they secured their first outright region championship in 15 years.

Next up: at Opelika (AL), Oct. 29

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to C.E. King (Houston) 42-21

The Mustangs tumble down the rankings after getting humbled by the Panthers, who scored on their first two possessions of the second half to expand a 21-13 halftime lead to 35-13.

Next up: at Channelview (TX), Oct. 30

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Oldham County (Buckner, KY) 49-0

The Shamrocks led 35-0 after one quarter and cruised from there to clinch the 6A District 5 championship.

Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, KHSAA 6A playoffs, Nov. 6

Dropped Out

19. Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

25. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Under Consideration

Cass Tech (Detroit)

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC)

East St. Louis (IL)

Folsom (CA)

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY)

Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Puyallup (WA)

Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

Thompson (AL)

Tupelo (MS)