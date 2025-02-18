Florida high school girls flag football scores (2/17/2025)
The start of high school girls flag football season kicked off on Monday night, with teams from around the Sunshine State taking the field.
We’ve gone around to compile scores from the games that took place as the season is now officially underway starting this week with plenty of solid matchups.
Take a look at the scores compiled down below and report any missing ones to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or DM Andy Villamarzo on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Andy_Villamarzo.
FLORIDA GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL SCORES 2-17-2025
Tampa Catholic 48, Seffner Christian 0
The Crusaders opened the season off with a bang in a blowout victory over Seffner Christian. Tampa Catholic received a huge night from senior quarterback Ava Kopp, who completed 16-of-22 passing for 206 yards and four touchdowns. The Crusaders' leading pass catcher was sophomore Izzy Rein, who hauled in six pass for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Steinbrenner 33, Osceola 0
One of the state's top sophomore players is Steinbrenner quarterback KK Ramsey and she proved once again why. Ramsey led the Warriors to a 33-0 rout of Osceola. Ramsey was everywhere for the Warriors as she completed 15-of-22 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns, adding two more on the ground. Steinbrenner is gearing up for a Thursday night showdown with Alonso at home.
Other scores from Monday night
Pompano Beach 12, Olympic Heights 0
Countryside 26, Indian Rocks Christian 0
Ridgeview Global Studies Academy 16, Faith Christian 0
Palm Beach Central 26, Forest Hill 7
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi