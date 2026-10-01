Former Florida, NFL Player Steps Down From Roles At Florida High School

A former Florida Gator standout and NFL player has announced he is stepping down from his roles at a Florida high school.

Chris Rainey, who is the head track and field coach for Trinity Catholic High School and an assistant coach who leads the junior varsity football team, posted on social media that he is resigning from both positions.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Rainey posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m incredibly grateful for every athlete, parent, coach and person who supported me along the way. Thank you for the memories, the trust and the opportunity to be part of something I truly cared about.”

Rainey was working under Clinton Hart, a former NFL safety to played for the Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams.

“I have poured my heart, my time, my energy and everything I had into these athletes and these programs,” Rainey said. “I came into coaching because I love the game. I love developing athletes. I love watching a kid who may doubt themselves find confidence, push through adversity and accomplish something they once thought was impossible.

“Those are the moments that make coaching worth it.”

This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly grateful for every athlete, parent, coach, and person who supported me along the way. Thank you for the memories, the trust, and the opportunity to be part of something I truly cared about. pic.twitter.com/BjsBQFu7xL — Chris Rainey (@CRaineySpeed) September 30, 2026

Chris Rainey Says 'Something Change' In Regards To Coaching

For Rainey, something changed in that mission this year.

“This season has been different,” he said. “When you have the knowledge, experience, passion and vision to coach, but you aren’t able to coach the way you believe you should or fully utilize what you know, it becomes incredibly difficult.

“Eventually, that feeling takes away from the very thing you love.”

A standout at Lakeland High School, Rainey ran for nearly 2,500 yards and scored 32 total touchdowns as a senior. He helped the Dreadnaughts to a third straight Florida Class 5A state championship and second straight national championship.

Former Florida Gator Was Standout High School Athlete

Rainey was named a U.S. Army high school All-American and earned all-state honors in Florida. At Florida, he helped the Gators capture the 2009 BCS national championship and ran on the winning 4x100-meter relay at the NCAA Championships.

He would have multiple stints with different teams in the NFL before finding success in the CFL. Rainey totaled over 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving and 10,000 return yards in the CFL, scoring 19 touchdowns.

Trinity Catholic is currently 3-3 ahead of a matchup with Williston this Friday night.

Rainey is still listed as the head track and field coach. The sport takes place in the spring in Florida.