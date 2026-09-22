Amarian McRae is only a sophomore at Cardinal Mooney, but his college football recruitment is already attracting some of the biggest programs in the country.

Ole Miss became the latest to enter the picture over the weekend.

McRae, a Class of 2029 defensive back, announced that he had received an offer from the Rebels before traveling to Oxford for Ole Miss' game against LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The visit gave the 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback and wide receiver an opportunity to see the program on one of its biggest home weekends of the season. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24 in front of a stadium-record crowd of 70,033.

For McRae, the offer represents another significant addition to a recruitment that has expanded well beyond Florida.

Ole Miss Joins McRae's Growing Offer List

McRae already holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, UCLA, North Carolina, Maryland and Louisville, among others.

Florida State joined that group earlier this month, and McRae subsequently made a trip to Tallahassee.

Now Ole Miss has entered the competition for one of the country's highly regarded young defensive backs.

McRae is rated as a four-star prospect by the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals recently listed him as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 14 overall prospect nationally in the Class of 2029.

With more than two full high school seasons remaining after this fall, McRae's recruitment is still in its early stages.

His travel schedule suggests he's already taking a closer look at some of the programs pursuing him.

McRae Gets Game-Day Look at Ole Miss

McRae's trip to Oxford came immediately after receiving the Rebels' offer.

He watched Ole Miss build a 24-7 halftime advantage against LSU, surrender that lead when the Tigers tied the game in the fourth quarter and then respond to earn a 32-24 victory.

The result improved Ole Miss to 3-0 and extended its home winning streak to 14 games.

More importantly for McRae's recruitment, the visit gave him a chance to experience the program and game-day environment firsthand.

Ole Miss is one of several programs McRae has planned to visit during his sophomore season. He previously told Rivals that his schedule could include stops at Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Miami and Ole Miss.

McRae Already Has Championship Experience at Cardinal Mooney

The attention from college programs comes as McRae continues his second varsity season at Cardinal Mooney.

He made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2025, recording 35 tackles, 19 pass breakups and two interceptions.

McRae also gained championship experience early in his high school career, helping Cardinal Mooney capture the 2025 Class 2A state championship with a 52-28 victory over Bolles in the title game.

Now a sophomore, McRae continues to contribute at both cornerback and wide receiver for the Cougars.

His recruitment has plenty of time to develop before the Class of 2029 reaches signing day.

But with Ole Miss becoming the latest major program to offer — and McRae already using Saturdays to see potential college destinations — the Cardinal Mooney sophomore is giving himself an early look at his growing list of options.