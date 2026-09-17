Former Nease Star Marcus Stokes Takes Unlikely Path to Starting Job at Memphis

Marcus Stokes' path to becoming a Division I starting quarterback took him from Nease High School to West Florida and, eventually, Memphis. It was anything but direct.

Once a four-star recruit and Elite 11 finalist, Stokes lost his scholarship offer from Florida late in his high school career and ultimately landed at Division II West Florida. Three seasons later, after developing into a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist, he finally got the Division I opportunity he had been chasing.

Now the starting quarterback at Memphis, Stokes has completed 44 of 66 passes for 795 yards and five touchdowns through the Tigers' first three games.

The 'Supreme Leader'

Stokes' journey began at Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida. After seeing varsity action as a sophomore, he took over as the Panthers' starting quarterback as a junior and quickly developed into one of the state's top prospects.

During his two seasons as Nease's starter, Stokes accounted for more than 5,500 yards of offense and 54 touchdowns while helping the Panthers reach the Class 7A regional final.

Marcus Stokes accounted for more than 5,500 yards of offense and 54 touchdowns during his two seasons as Nease's starting quarterback. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nease coach Collin Drafts called Stokes the Panthers' “supreme leader,” a description of the energy he brought as a captain and quarterback.

Penn State to Florida

Stokes' performance attracted attention from major college programs. He became a four-star prospect, earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals and initially committed to Penn State.

Three months later, Florida offered Stokes, who flipped his commitment to the Gators a week later. For a quarterback playing at the same high school that produced Tim Tebow, the opportunity to play for his home-state program appeared to provide a natural next step.

That changed in November 2022, when Florida withdrew Stokes' scholarship offer after a video circulated on social media showing him singing along to a song and using a racial slur contained in the lyrics. Stokes apologized publicly after the video surfaced.

In a June interview with William Patteson of The PatteFacts, Stokes recalled wondering whether he would receive another opportunity after losing his Florida scholarship.

“I just prayed that I would get a chance after getting my scholarship revoked in high school,” Stokes said. “I just wanted another chance.”

That chance would come from Division II's West Florida.

Finding His Footing in Pensacola

Stokes had other options, but West Florida offered something he valued at the time: honesty and an opportunity.

"West Florida was really a school that was being real with me at the time," Stokes told Patteson. "They kind of just showed me the truth of the situation and what I needed to do to grow."

Stokes appeared in three games during his first season with the Argonauts, completing 3 of 4 passes for 53 yards before redshirting.

Marcus Stokes rebuilt his career at West Florida, becoming one of Division II's top quarterbacks and a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By 2025, Stokes had become West Florida's established starter. He led the Argonauts to a 10-2 record and the second round of the Division II playoffs while accounting for 3,664 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Stokes was named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year and D2CCA Super Region II Offensive Player of the Year and became a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded annually to Division II's top player.

After three seasons at West Florida, Stokes entered the transfer portal seeking an opportunity at the Division I level.

Memphis provided it.

A Division I Opportunity at Memphis

Stokes transferred to Memphis ahead of the 2026 season, joining a quarterback room which included former four-star prospect Air Noland, who started his college career at Ohio State and transferred to Memphis from South Carolina.

Stokes said first-year Memphis coach Charles Huff stood out during the recruiting process, particularly because of the number of former players who had followed Huff between coaching stops.

“That coach is loyal,” Stokes told Patteson. “He's loyal to the people around him, and he really cares about the players that play for him.”

Memphis quarterback Marcus Stokes throws against Arkansas State on Sept. 5, 2026. Stokes led the Tigers to a 42-24 victory in his first home start. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stokes won the starting job ahead of Memphis' Week 0 opener at UNLV. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-21 victory.

He followed with another victory against Arkansas State before posting his biggest passing total of the season against Boise State. Stokes completed 17 of 25 passes for a career-high 384 yards and a touchdown in the 38-20 loss.

Through three games, Stokes has completed 44 of 66 passes for 795 yards and five touchdowns.