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Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - Sept. 18

Follow the action from Friday's action from around the state
Jack Butler|
Riverview quarterback Logan Carillo (#4) scramble toward the sideline as he is chased by Palmetto lilnebacker Josiah Washington (#24). The Palmetto High School Tigers hosted the Riverview High School Rams on Friday evening, Sept. 4, 2026.
Riverview quarterback Logan Carillo (#4) scramble toward the sideline as he is chased by Palmetto lilnebacker Josiah Washington (#24). The Palmetto High School Tigers hosted the Riverview High School Rams on Friday evening, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Florida high school football season continues on Thursday and Friday, and you can follow the action throughout the night with the scoreboards below.

The top games on Friday are No. 1 IMG Academy vs. No. 14 The First Academy, No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Archbishop McCarthy, and No. 3 Columbus vs. South Dade.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Florida high school football season.

Florida High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - Sept. 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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