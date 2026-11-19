Florida high school football teams turned things up a notch last week in opening round playoff games across the state, causing some movement in this week’s Florida High School On SI Top 25 rankings.

After having a week off to prepare for the playoffs, most FHSAA teams took advantage of the extra time by winning big in regional quarterfinal games.

One team that is not part of the FHSAA – No. 1 IMG Academy (10-0) in Bradenton – solidified its case for also being the nation’s No. 1 team after beating St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, 17-9.

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1) remained at No. 2 in the state despite a stunning 27-24 loss to public school power Lakeland in the Open Division. The Raiders are seven-time defending state champions.

Columbus (10-1), a Catholic school power in Miami, reinforced its position at No. 3 after dismantling Miami Central, 40-3, in another Open Division game.

Also staying put was South Florida power Chaminade-Madonna (9-2), which remained at No. 4 after routing Venice, 35-0.

Lakeland (10-1) was among the biggest movers in this week’s rankings, jumping four spots to No. 5 after beating St. Thomas Aquinas.

The High School On SI Top 25 Florida Football State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. IMG Academy (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 17-9.

Next up: Season complete.

The Ascenders made a strong case for finishing as the nation’s No. 1 team (as currently ranked by High School On SI) after beating St. Frances, which was highly ranked at the beginning of the season. Wide receiver Osani Gayles, an Alabama commit, hauled in eight passes for 125 yards and a TD.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Lakeland, 27-24, overtime.

Next up: at Venice (9-2), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, ranked No. 6 nationally by High School On SI, had their 24-game win streak snapped by longtime public school power, Lakeland. STA hopes to rebound against a Venice team that’s reeling after losing to Chaminade-Madonna, 35-0, last week.

3. Miami Columbus (10-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Miami Central, 40-3.

Next up: at Raines (10-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Explorers stay put at No. 3 after blasting Miami Central. Quarterback Kai Moore passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Columbus, which is ranked No. 13 nationally by High School On SI, next takes on a Raines team that lost to West Boca Raton, 28-7, last week.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (9-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Venice, 35-0.

Next up: vs. Lakeland (10-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Lions stay put at No. 4 after rolling past Venice for their eighth victory in their last nine games. Star quarterback Brady Quinn completed 18 of 21 passes for 395 yard and three TDs. Quinn and company face a much tougher task this week with Lakeland, which stunned St. Thomas Aquinas last week.

5. Lakeland (10-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 27-24, overtime.

Next up: at Chaminade-Madonna (9-2), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up won their ninth straight game with a stunning overtime upset of St. Thomas Aquinas. Quarterback Kelin Hendrix rushed 17 times for 128 yards and two TDs and rushed for 54 yards and another score. Lakeland now travels to South Florida for the second consecutive week to face a talented Chaminade-Madonna team.

6. West Boca Raton (10-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Raines, 28-7.

Next: vs. Miami Central (7-4), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls knocked off previously unbeaten Raines for their seventh consecutive victory. Quarterback Trey Moran passed for 145 yards and two TDs. West Boca next faces a Miami Central team that has lost three of its last four games.

7. Carrollwood Day School (11-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. First Baptist Academy, 70-19.

Next up: vs. St. Petersburg Catholic (7-4), Class 1A regional semifinal, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The Tampa private school remained at No. 7 after crushing Naples’ First Baptist Academy. Junior Kameron Battle rushed 13 times for 203 yards and three TDs. CDS, arguably the best team in the Tampa Bay area, has scored 50 or more points eight times this season.

8. Raines (10-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to West Boca Raton, 28-7.

Next up: vs. Miami Columbus (10-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings dropped two spots after falling to West Boca Raton. It was their first loss since the 2024 season. They next face a red-hot Columbus team that has won eight straight.

9. Venice (9-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Chaminade-Madonna, 35-0.

Next up: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1), Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians dropped a spot after falling hard to Chaminade-Madonna. It doesn’t get any easier for Venice, which next faces St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the top teams in the country.

10. Lake City Columbia (11-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Clay, 35-0.

Next up: vs. Choctawhatchee (8-2), FHSAA Class 4A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers move up another spot after routing Clay for their third straight shutout, fourth overall. Quarterback Amari Green completed 12 of 17 passes for 245 yards and four TDs.

11. American Heritage Plantation (7-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Blanche Ely, 38-0.

Next up: vs. Miami Norland (5-6), FHSAA Class 4A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots jumped two spots after shutting out Blanche Ely for their fifth consecutive victory. Neimann Lawrence passed for 203 yards and two TDs.

12. Cardinal Newman (7-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: First-round bye, FHSAA 1A playoffs.

Next up: vs. Edison (1-9), Class 1A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman stayed put at No. 12. The Crusaders are led by running back Janarro Sumpter, who has rushed for 1,013 yards and 16 TDs, and quarterback Pedro Martinez, who has passed for 1,223 yards and 15 TDs.

13. Mandarin (10-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Oakleaf, 35-7.

Next up: vs. Evans (8-3), FHSAA Class 5A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Mustangs continue to climb after pounding Oakleaf for their seventh straight victory. Junior Knox Annis passed for 286 yards and two TDs, and senior Shaunqueze Foster rushed for 201 yards and two scores. They next face an Evans team that lost its starting quarterback, Will Jackson, to injury last week.

14. The First Academy (Orlando) (8-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Clearwater Calvary Christian, 35-7.

Next: vs. Tampa Catholic (8-3), FHSAA Class 2A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The Royals bounced back big after their regular-season ending loss to Lakeland by routing Calvary Christian, moving up three spots in this week’s rankings. Fantastic freshman Hyquez Russell rushed 14 times for 141 yards and two TDs.

15. Armwood (10-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Cape Coral, 41-7.

Next up: vs. Sumner (7-4), FHSAA Class 5A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks stayed put at No. 15 after blasting Cape Coral for their ninth consecutive victory. Junior Rondai Dile passed for 178 yards and one TD.

16. Cardinal Mooney (10-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Dunedin, 49-0.

Next up: vs. Tarpon Springs (9-2), FHSAA Class 2A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars mauled Dunedin for their ninth consecutive victory. Florida commit Davin Davidson passed for 121 yards and three TDs.

17. Carol City (7-3)

Previous ranked: 24

Last week: Regular season complete, ruled ineligible for FHSAA playoffs. Quarterback Malik Leonard had a stellar season.

18. DeLand (10-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Spruce Creek, 42-7.

Next up: vs. Mainland (6-4), FHSAA Class 6A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs won their ninth consecutive game as Gardner Nordman passed for 104 yards and two TDs. They next face a Mainland team that needed a 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat Winter Park last week.

19. Clearwater Central Catholic (9-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Lakewood, 48-13.

Next up: vs. Tampa Berkeley Prep (8-2), FHSAA Class 2A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Marauders moved up six spots after beating Lakewood for their fourth consecutive victory. They next face a Berkeley Prep team that beat them, 21-20, in overtime on Oct. 9.

20. Sanford Seminole (11-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Lake Brantley, 50-36.

Next up: vs. Lake Mary (3-8), FHSAA Class 6A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The Seminoles continued their march with a wild victory against Lake Brantley. Quarterback Daniel Proenza completed 10 of 12 passes for 187 yards and three TDs. They next face longtime rival and defending Class 7A state champ, Lake Mary.

21. Buchholz (10-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Ponte Vedra, 37-6.

Next up: vs. Nease (8-3), FHSAA Class 5A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Bobcats bounced back from a narrow loss to Bolles by crushing Ponte Vedra. Star quarterback Andrew Whittemore rushed 18 times for 210 yards and two TDs, and passed for 55 yards and two scores.

22. Merritt Island (11-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Tenoroc, 63-0.

Next up: vs. Santa Fe (9-2), FHSAA Class 3A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20.

The unbeaten Mustangs recorded their third straight shutout, fourth overall, and scored 44 or more points for the seventh time. Star quarterback Kevin Verpaele completed 13 of 15 passes for 170 yards and three TDs, and rushed for another score.

23. Tampa Bay Tech (10-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Plant, 40-10.

Next up: vs. Palmetto (10-1), FHSAA Class 5A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Titans remained at No. 23 after marching past Plant. Martavius Conway Jr. had a stellar game, completing 18 of 19 passes for 299 yards and three TDs. They next face a stern test with Palmetto, which has won 10 straight.

24. St. Augustine (10-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Lincoln, 42-7.

Next up: vs. Rickards (6-5), FHSAA Class 4A regional semifinals, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets bounced back from an overtime loss to Mandarin by stinging Lincoln. Quarterback Cash Downey completed 12 of 15 passes for 219 yards and three TDs.

25. Miami Central (7-3)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to Miami Columbus, 40-3.

Next up: at Raines (10-1), FHSAA Open Division game, Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets dropped 15 spots after falling to Miami Columbus. It doesn’t get any easier for Central, which next faces Raines on the road.

Dropped out:

None

Under Consideration

Miami Palmetto

Bolles

Trinity Christian Academy

True North Classical Academy

Vero Beach

Berkeley Prep

Eau Gallie

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962