Florida High School Football’s Longest Active Winning Streaks: Aquinas, Raines Fall; IMG Takes Lead

Florida’s two longest active winning streaks ended on the same night, and both fell in the opening round of the state’s inaugural Open Division playoffs.

St. Thomas Aquinas lost 27-24 in overtime to Lakeland on Friday, Nov. 13, while Raines fell 28-7 at West Boca Raton. The Raiders and Vikings entered pool play with matching 24-game winning streaks, each built on a state championship season in 2025 and a perfect regular season this fall.

Neither made it through the opener unbeaten. Their losses reshaped the statewide list before IMG Academy defeated St. Frances Academy 17-9 on Saturday to extend its own streak to 20 and take sole possession of first.

Hawthorne follows with 19 consecutive victories. King’s Academy has won 13 straight, Maclay has won 12, and seven programs share the next spot with 11.

The totals below count consecutive fall regular-season and postseason victories through Saturday, Nov. 14. Spring games and preseason exhibitions are excluded, and ties end winning streaks. Recorded forfeit victories count toward official totals.

Aquinas and Raines Lose Their Open Division Openers

Aquinas’ streak began after a 26-23 loss to Mater Dei in its 2025 opener. The Raiders won their final 14 games last season and all 10 regular-season games this fall before Lakeland stopped the run.

Friday’s game reached overtime tied at 21. Aquinas took a 24-21 lead on a field goal, but Lakeland answered with a touchdown pass from Kelin Hendrix to Joseph Howard Jr. to win 27-24.

Raines’ streak included all 14 fall victories during its 2025 championship season and 10 more this year. West Boca Raton ended it with a three-touchdown victory, handing the Vikings their first loss since the 2024 state championship game against Miami Northwestern.

Both teams dropped to 10-1, but their championship opportunities remain alive. The Open Division’s pool format gives each two more games, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the semifinals.

1. IMG Academy: 20 Straight Wins

2026 record: 10-0

IMG Academy defeated St. Frances Academy 17-9 on Saturday, extending a winning streak that now spans three seasons.

The Ascenders won their 2024 finale against St. Thomas More, went 9-0 in 2025, and have added 10 victories this fall. Saturday’s result pushed IMG ahead of Hawthorne after the programs entered the weekend’s final game tied at 19.

The opponent made the milestone especially fitting. St. Frances handed IMG its last loss, 30-3 on Nov. 1, 2024.

IMG’s latest victory followed a 42-14 win over Hun on Oct. 31. The Ascenders have also protected their streak in close games, beating The St. James Performance Academy 44-42 and NFL Academy 42-40 earlier in October.

2. Hawthorne: 19 Straight Wins

2026 record: 11-0

Next game: Hosts University Christian, Friday, Nov. 20.

Hawthorne extended its streak with a 44-7 victory over Chiefland in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals.

The Hornets were held scoreless in the first quarter before scoring 30 points in the second to take control. It was their second victory over Chiefland this season, following a 35-0 regular-season win.

Hawthorne has not lost since a 35-26 defeat at Oakleaf on Sept. 12, 2025. The Hornets finished that season with eight consecutive victories and have added 11 this fall.

University Christian visits next after defeating Wildwood 56-13 in its playoff opener.

3. King’s Academy: 13 Straight Wins

2026 record: 13-0

Next game: West Nassau in the SSAA Atlantic Championship.

King’s Academy continued its unbeaten season with a 56-14 semifinal victory over Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale.

All 13 victories in the Lions’ streak have come this season. They followed a 10-0 regular season with playoff wins over Space Coast, Satellite and Calvary Christian Academy.

King’s Academy has outscored those three postseason opponents 127-14, winning each game by at least 34 points.

The next test comes against West Nassau, which defeated Union County 15-6 to advance from the North section.

4. Maclay: 12 Straight Wins

2026 record: 12-0

Next game: Jupiter Christian in the SSAA 11-man Championship.

Maclay defeated Episcopal School of Jacksonville 45-21 to extend its winning streak while ending another unbeaten season.

The Marauders scored 21 first-quarter points and led 31-7 at halftime. Their victory stopped Episcopal’s run at 12 consecutive wins and secured a championship matchup against Jupiter Christian.

Maclay’s streak began this season after its 2025 campaign ended with a playoff loss to Trinity Christian Academy.

Jupiter Christian advanced with a 27-21 victory over Florida Christian on Thursday.

5 (tied): 11 Straight Wins

The following programs are 11-0 this season and join the list with the fifth-longest streak.

Carrollwood Day

Latest result: Beat First Baptist Academy 70-19.

Next game: Hosts St. Petersburg Catholic.

Carrollwood Day opened the Class 1A playoffs with its second 70-point performance of the season.

The Patriots have scored 615 points through 11 games, including their regular-season finale at Cardinal Newman.

Columbia

Latest result: Beat Clay 35-0.

Next game: Hosts Choctawhatchee.

Columbia opened the Class 4A playoffs with a third consecutive shutout. The Tigers beat Yulee 42-0 and Suwannee 48-0 to close the regular season before keeping Clay off the scoreboard.

Cypress Bay

Latest result: Beat Palm Beach Central 17-12.

Next game: Hosts Western.

Cypress Bay survived a five-point game to keep its unbeaten season intact in Class 6A. The Lightning now face Western again after winning their regular-season meeting 21-18 in overtime.

Hilliard

Latest result: Beat Providence School 35-7 on Thursday.

Next game: At Jay.

Hilliard’s Independent League playoff victory extended its official winning streak to 11. That total includes a recorded forfeit victory over Taylor in the regular-season finale.

Merritt Island

Latest result: Beat Tenoroc 63-0.

Next game: Hosts Santa Fe.

Merritt Island opened the Class 3A playoffs with its third consecutive shutout. The Mustangs have outscored their past three opponents 149-0 after closing the regular season with victories over Rockledge and Viera.

Seminole (Sanford)

Latest result: Beat Lake Brantley 50-36.

Next game: Hosts Lake Mary.

Seminole beat Lake Brantley for the second time this season to advance in Class 6A. Another rematch follows against Lake Mary, which the Seminoles defeated 21-19 during the regular season.

The Villages Charter

Latest result: Beat South Sumter 42-7.

Next game: At Eau Gallie.

The Villages defeated South Sumter for the second time this season to advance in Class 3A. The Buffalo have allowed just nine points across their past two games, following a 64-2 regular-season finale against Hudson.