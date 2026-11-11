Raines has won 24 consecutive football games, but extending that streak will require breaking through a West Boca Raton defense that has made scoring difficult for nearly everyone on its schedule.

The seventh-seeded Vikings (10-0) visit the third-seeded Bulls (9-1) on Friday, Nov. 13, to begin Florida’s inaugural Open Division football playoffs. Raines enters after completing an unbeaten regular season, while West Boca has won six straight and closed October with consecutive shutouts.

Pool B Opens With Two Contenders

Friday’s winner will take an early step toward the semifinals, although neither team faces elimination in the opener. Each Open Division participant plays three pool games, with the top two teams in each four-team group advancing.

Columbus and Miami Central complete Pool B. West Boca hosts Central on Nov. 20 before visiting Columbus on Nov. 27, making its two opening home games an opportunity to establish its position before finishing pool play on the road.

For Raines, the trip begins a postseason against opponents outside the regional route it followed in previous years. The Vikings have already handled a close game against Venice, winning 20-17, but West Boca presents a different challenge: an experienced quarterback backed by a defense that has surrendered fewer than five points per game.

West Boca’s Defense Sets the Standard

The Bulls have allowed 46 points in 10 games, with five shutouts. Their final two regular-season victories were particularly convincing: 44-0 against Monarch and 35-0 against Atlantic.

West Boca has also shown it can win when points are harder to find. A 17-10 road victory over The First Academy required the Bulls to protect a narrow margin, while their only defeat came against St. John’s of Washington, D.C., 15-14.

Raines will need sustained production from senior running back TJ Williamson and sophomore quarterback Sa’mon Ellison-Morgan. Williamson gives the Vikings an established option on the ground, while Ellison-Morgan can extend plays and create another rushing threat when protection breaks down.

Keeping that balance matters against West Boca. If the Vikings can produce manageable third downs, they can preserve their full offense rather than repeatedly ask their young quarterback to convert long passing situations.

Trey Moran Gives the Bulls Options

Senior quarterback Trey Moran has thrown for 1,828 yards and 18 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also leads West Boca with 52.2 rushing yards per game, giving Raines another runner to account for even when the Bulls spread the field.

Senior receiver Billy Clancy III averages 50.6 receiving yards per game. Quinton Miller Jr. adds 48.8 rushing yards per game, providing another way for West Boca to move the ball without placing the entire workload on Moran.

The Bulls’ ability to keep Moran comfortable will be important against senior defensive end Troy Butler and a Raines secondary featuring junior Zion Green. Protection must hold long enough for routes to develop, while Moran’s movement could help West Boca avoid allowing the Vikings’ pass rush to dictate possessions.

For Raines, containing Moran requires discipline beyond the initial rush. Forcing him away from his first read will accomplish little if he can escape for a first down.

The Opening Possessions Could Shape the Matchup

West Boca’s defensive record gives the Bulls reason to trust a controlled game built around field position and patient offense. Raines will want to establish that its running game can move the chains before West Boca has an opportunity to build a lead.

An early deficit would not end either team’s postseason chances, but recovering in a pool that also includes Columbus and Miami Central would become more demanding. Friday gives both teams a chance to secure a valuable result before those remaining matchups.

Game Info

Matchup: No. 7 Raines (10-0) at No. 3 West Boca Raton (9-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET