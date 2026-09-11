Hudson West Throws 4 TD Passes as Sarasota Rolls Past North Port, 56-13

Hudson West threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as Sarasota overwhelmed North Port 56-13 on Thursday night in Florida.

West completed 9 of 12 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Jayden Montgomery, Evan Larrick, Jayden Rivers and Julian Wilcom as the Sailors built a 42-0 halftime lead.

Sophomore running back Darrell Yarborough opened the scoring on the ground before West began spreading the ball around to Sarasota’s receiving corps.

West found Montgomery for his first touchdown pass late in the first quarter, extending Sarasota’s lead to 14-0. Larrick caught West’s second touchdown pass early in the second quarter before Rivers turned a screen pass into another score, giving the Sailors a 28-0 advantage with 6:13 remaining in the half.

TOUCHDOWN: Sarasota QB Hudson West finds ‘28 WR Evan Larrick for the score, his second TD pass of the night ✅



XP NO GOOD. 20-0 Sailors. 10:05 remaining 2Q. @Evan_larrick12 pic.twitter.com/YTFI48xb6u — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) September 11, 2026

Wilcom became West’s fourth different touchdown recipient with 2:59 remaining before halftime.

West credited his comfort in the offense to the relationships he has developed with the players around him.

“I got insane trust in my offensive line,” West said. “I’ve got a great relationship with them. And my receivers as well — my best friends, my guys. I’ve known them forever, lifelong friends. So it’s been awesome.”

Having so many reliable targets, West said, makes his job considerably easier.

“I got five, six receivers that can do anything,” West said. “They’ll catch everything. It’s the greatest thing ever, and my O-line as well.”

Sarasota coach Amp Campbell was pleased with the way his offense operated.

“Very, very pleased with our offense,” Campbell said. “Right now we’re clicking. We can probably score from anywhere on the football field. My guys got confidence. Hudson’s playing lights out right now, so I’m very excited about our guys.”

Heater Strikes Twice on Special Teams

Sarasota’s offense wasn't the only unit producing points.

A.J. Heater returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and later took a kickoff back for another score, accounting for 14 points on special teams.

“Scored 14 points on special teams — punt return, kickoff return,” Campbell said. “A.J., man, I’ll tell ya, is playing lights out right now returning the ball. Had one last week, had two this week.”

Sarasota and North Port captains meet at midfield before the Sailors’ 56-13 win on Sept. 10, 2026. | Jaret Rojas

North Port got on the scoreboard in the second half when sophomore quarterback Cameron Wilson scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. The Bobcats added another score before the final.

Despite the lopsided victory, Campbell saw room for improvement defensively.

“Defensively, we did some things well,” Campbell said. “But we got a long way to go.”

Still, Campbell was encouraged by a performance that featured contributions from Sarasota's offense, defense and special teams.

“The great thing is we’re playing good in all three phases,” Campbell said. “So we need to keep that up. And I’m very pleased with the way we’re playing.”