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How to Stream High School Football Today: State-by-State List of Games on NFHS Network (Sept. 5)

High school football games from across the country are available to stream live Saturday, including IMG Academy vs. St. Louis and several intriguing interstate matchups.
Gary Adornato|
High school football is streaming coast-to-coast today on the NFHS Network.
High school football is streaming coast-to-coast today on the NFHS Network. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday's high school football schedule features another full day of action across the country, and fans can watch games from several states live on the NFHS Network.

The Sept. 5 streaming schedule includes nationally ranked teams, interstate matchups and traditional high school football powers. One of the day's headliners features IMG Academy and Hawaii power St. Louis meeting in California, while the schedule also includes games from Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas and several other states.

Below is a state-by-state look at varsity high school football games available to stream live Saturday on the NFHS Network.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

State-by-state streaming list

Colorado

Cheraw vs. Deer Trail — 11 a.m. MT/1 p.m. ET — Cheraw, Colorado

Florida

IMG Academy (FL) vs. St. Louis (HI) — 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET — Saddleback College, Mission Viejo

Jones vs. Evans — 4 p.m. ET — Orlando, Florida

Hawaii

IMG Academy (FL) vs. St. Louis (HI) — 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET — Saddleback College, Mission Viejo

Mililani (HI vs. Foothill (NV) –– 7 p.m. PT (4 p.m. HT) –– Henderson, Nevada

Illinois

Alton vs. LaSalle-Peru — 5:45 p.m. CT/6:45 p.m. ET — La Salle, Illinois

Maryland

Anacostia (DC) vs. Friendly — 5 p.m. ET — Fort Washington, Maryland.

Oxon Hill vs. Largo — 7 p.m. ET — Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Nevada

Mililani (HI vs. Foothill (NV) –– 7 p.m. PT (4 p.m. HT) –– Henderson, Nevada

Oregon

Enterprise vs. Colton — 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET — Dufur, Oregon

Texas

Byron P. Steele vs. Atascocita — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Humble, Texas

Fulshear vs. Bush — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Sugar Land, Texas

Hightower vs. Cypress Springs — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Cypress, Texas

Jersey Village vs. Nimitz — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Houston, Texas

Marshall vs. Travis — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Sugar Land, Texas

Cypress Park vs. Cypress Ridge — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Cypress, Texas

Cinco Ranch vs. The Woodlands — 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET — Katy, Texas

Foster vs. Seven Lakes — 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET — Richmond, Texas

Happy vs. Whiteface — 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET — Whiteface, Texas

Virginia

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Chincoteague — 3 p.m. ET — Chincoteague, Virginia

Washington

Bellevue vs. Kennedy Catholic — 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET — Burien, Washington

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Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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