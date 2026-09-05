How to Stream High School Football Today: State-by-State List of Games on NFHS Network (Sept. 5)
Saturday's high school football schedule features another full day of action across the country, and fans can watch games from several states live on the NFHS Network.
The Sept. 5 streaming schedule includes nationally ranked teams, interstate matchups and traditional high school football powers. One of the day's headliners features IMG Academy and Hawaii power St. Louis meeting in California, while the schedule also includes games from Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas and several other states.
Below is a state-by-state look at varsity high school football games available to stream live Saturday on the NFHS Network.
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
State-by-state streaming list
Colorado
Cheraw vs. Deer Trail — 11 a.m. MT/1 p.m. ET — Cheraw, Colorado
Florida
IMG Academy (FL) vs. St. Louis (HI) — 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET — Saddleback College, Mission Viejo
Jones vs. Evans — 4 p.m. ET — Orlando, Florida
Hawaii
IMG Academy (FL) vs. St. Louis (HI) — 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET — Saddleback College, Mission Viejo
Mililani (HI vs. Foothill (NV) –– 7 p.m. PT (4 p.m. HT) –– Henderson, Nevada
Illinois
Alton vs. LaSalle-Peru — 5:45 p.m. CT/6:45 p.m. ET — La Salle, Illinois
Maryland
Anacostia (DC) vs. Friendly — 5 p.m. ET — Fort Washington, Maryland.
Oxon Hill vs. Largo — 7 p.m. ET — Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Nevada
Mililani (HI vs. Foothill (NV) –– 7 p.m. PT (4 p.m. HT) –– Henderson, Nevada
Oregon
Enterprise vs. Colton — 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET — Dufur, Oregon
Texas
Byron P. Steele vs. Atascocita — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Humble, Texas
Fulshear vs. Bush — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Sugar Land, Texas
Hightower vs. Cypress Springs — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Cypress, Texas
Jersey Village vs. Nimitz — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Houston, Texas
Marshall vs. Travis — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Sugar Land, Texas
Cypress Park vs. Cypress Ridge — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Cypress, Texas
Cinco Ranch vs. The Woodlands — 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET — Katy, Texas
Foster vs. Seven Lakes — 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET — Richmond, Texas
Happy vs. Whiteface — 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET — Whiteface, Texas
Virginia
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Chincoteague — 3 p.m. ET — Chincoteague, Virginia
Washington
Bellevue vs. Kennedy Catholic — 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET — Burien, Washington
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.