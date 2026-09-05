How to Stream High School Football Today: State-by-State List of Games on NFHS Network (Sept. 5)

Saturday's high school football schedule features another full day of action across the country, and fans can watch games from several states live on the NFHS Network.

The Sept. 5 streaming schedule includes nationally ranked teams, interstate matchups and traditional high school football powers. One of the day's headliners features IMG Academy and Hawaii power St. Louis meeting in California, while the schedule also includes games from Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas and several other states.

Below is a state-by-state look at varsity high school football games available to stream live Saturday on the NFHS Network.

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State-by-state streaming list

Colorado

Cheraw vs. Deer Trail — 11 a.m. MT/1 p.m. ET — Cheraw, Colorado

Florida

IMG Academy (FL) vs. St. Louis (HI) — 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET — Saddleback College, Mission Viejo

Jones vs. Evans — 4 p.m. ET — Orlando, Florida

Hawaii

IMG Academy (FL) vs. St. Louis (HI) — 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET — Saddleback College, Mission Viejo

Mililani (HI vs. Foothill (NV) –– 7 p.m. PT (4 p.m. HT) –– Henderson, Nevada

Illinois

Alton vs. LaSalle-Peru — 5:45 p.m. CT/6:45 p.m. ET — La Salle, Illinois

Maryland

Anacostia (DC) vs. Friendly — 5 p.m. ET — Fort Washington, Maryland.

Oxon Hill vs. Largo — 7 p.m. ET — Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Nevada

Mililani (HI vs. Foothill (NV) –– 7 p.m. PT (4 p.m. HT) –– Henderson, Nevada

Oregon

Enterprise vs. Colton — 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET — Dufur, Oregon

Texas

Byron P. Steele vs. Atascocita — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Humble, Texas

Fulshear vs. Bush — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Sugar Land, Texas

Hightower vs. Cypress Springs — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Cypress, Texas

Jersey Village vs. Nimitz — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Houston, Texas

Marshall vs. Travis — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Sugar Land, Texas

Cypress Park vs. Cypress Ridge — 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET — Cypress, Texas

Cinco Ranch vs. The Woodlands — 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET — Katy, Texas

Foster vs. Seven Lakes — 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET — Richmond, Texas

Happy vs. Whiteface — 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET — Whiteface, Texas

Virginia

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Chincoteague — 3 p.m. ET — Chincoteague, Virginia

Washington

Bellevue vs. Kennedy Catholic — 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET — Burien, Washington