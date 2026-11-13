Lakeland at St. Thomas Aquinas Live Updates: Florida High School Football Playoffs

On Friday night, Lakeland visits St. Thomas Aquinas as part of Florida's inaugural eight-team Open Division football playoffs. Both the Dreadnaughts and Raiders are in Pool A, along with Chaminade-Madonna and Venice.

This highly-anticipated matchup is a rematch of last year's FHSAA Class 5A state championship game, where St. Thomas Aquinas shut out Lakeland 29-0.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Preview

Who: Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

When: Friday, Nov. 13 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Live Stream: NFHS Network

St. Thomas Aquinas Enters Pool A as Top Seed

St. Thomas Aquinas enters the Open Division playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed in Pool A. First, the Raiders will host the Dreadnaughts on Friday, followed by Venice and Chaminade-Madonna over the next two weeks.

Aquinas will return home to face Chaminade after their lone road assignment against Venice. Beating Lakeland first will prevent the Raiders from needing consecutive wins against Venice and Chaminade just to reach two victories.

Aquinas has a storied football history with 17 state championships in Florida. In fact, the Raiders have won seven consecutive state titles since 2019, as they look to claim their eighth in a row this year.

Lakeland Seeks Revenge for Last Year

Meanwhile, Lakeland enters Pool A in the Open Division as the No. 5 seed. The Dreadnaughts begin with a revenge game against Aquinas, followed by Chaminade again on the road, and then Venice at home.

Even if Lakeland loses to the top-seeded Raiders, they can still beat Chaminade and Venice. That way, the Dreadnaughts could finish as the outright runner-up, avoiding a tiebreaker.

Lakeland has won nine football state championships in FHSAA history, with the last title coming in 2023.