Mark Matthews Commits to Georgia One Day After Leaving Texas A&M’s 2027 Class

Mark Matthews needed less than 24 hours to announce his next college destination.

The five-star offensive tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas committed to Georgia on Monday, Nov. 9, one day after reopening his recruitment following nearly six months as a Texas A&M pledge. His decision gives Kirby Smart the highest-ranked player in the Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class and sends one of Florida’s premier prospects to another SEC program.

Matthews is the No. 2 overall recruit, No. 1 offensive tackle, and top-ranked Florida player in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

His commitment strengthens Georgia’s recruiting presence in talent-rich South Florida.

Georgia Wins a Recruitment That Extended Beyond May

Georgia was already familiar with Matthews when he became available Sunday. The Bulldogs were among his finalists alongside Texas A&M, Miami, and LSU before he selected the Aggies on May 15, and he had made multiple visits to Athens during his recruitment.

Texas A&M’s original victory therefore did not end Georgia’s pursuit. Monday’s announcement reverses that spring decision and leaves the Aggies replacing a player who had been the centerpiece of their class.

Miami also had an established relationship with Matthews and remained involved after his initial commitment. Instead, the Hurricanes watched another major target from nearby Fort Lauderdale choose an out-of-state destination.

What Matthews Brings to Georgia

Listed by Rivals at 6-foot-5½ and 285 pounds, Matthews combines the length needed to protect the edge with uncommon movement skills for an offensive lineman. His testing includes a 4.98-second 40-yard dash and a 4.69-second short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp.

Those numbers help explain his appeal beyond his size. His quickness allows him to adjust against pass rushers, while his experience at both tackle positions gives Georgia flexibility as it develops its future offensive line.

There is still room for refinement in his technique and physicality, particularly as he continues gaining experience. His frame also offers space to add strength without sacrificing the mobility that makes him valuable.

Bulldogs Add to a Deep Offensive Line Class

Matthews becomes Georgia’s 25th commitment and seventh offensive line pledge in the 2027 cycle. He joins a group that includes tackles Kennedee Jackson and Kelsey Adams, while running back Kemon Spell and tight end Jaxon Dollar give the class additional five-star talent.

His next challenge comes at the high school level. St. Thomas Aquinas opens Florida’s inaugural Open Division pool play against Lakeland on Nov. 13, putting Matthews back in the spotlight as the Raiders begin their postseason.