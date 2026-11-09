Mark Matthews Decommits From Texas A&M: 3 Developments That Preceded His Decision

Texas A&M secured Mark Matthews’ commitment in May, but the battle for the St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle continues well into the fall.

Matthews reopened his recruitment Sunday, Nov. 8, nearly six months after choosing the Aggies over Miami, Georgia, and LSU. The Fort Lauderdale standout is the No. 2 overall prospect, No. 1 offensive tackle and top-ranked Florida player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings.

His departure removes Texas A&M’s highest-rated commitment and gives Miami another opportunity to recruit one of South Florida’s most coveted players. Before Sunday’s decision, three developments helped explain why the Hurricanes remained a threat.

1. Matthews’ September Comments Showed Miami Still Had His Attention

Matthews continued to speak positively about Miami months after committing to Texas A&M. In September, he praised the family atmosphere around the Hurricanes and the effort their staff had invested in recruiting him.

There was already a substantial relationship behind those comments. His recruiting visit history includes six unofficial Miami visits, with trips in February and March 2025, twice during the opening month of the 2025 season, another that November, and a return in March 2026.

Miami therefore remained a familiar option even after losing the initial decision. Mario Cristobal’s staff had repeatedly hosted Matthews and continued communicating with him during the fall.

Texas A&M had its own strong connection through offensive line coach Adam Cushing, whose relationship with Matthews was a major part of the Aggies’ appeal. The September comments mattered because they showed that affection for Texas A&M’s staff could coexist with an established relationship in Coral Gables.

2. Miami Flipped Another Texas A&M Commit on Oct. 21

The Hurricanes delivered a more concrete recruiting result in October, when four-star linebacker Aston Whiteside switched his commitment from Texas A&M to Miami.

Whiteside had pledged to the Aggies on June 1. He visited Miami for its Oct. 17 game against Florida State, watched the Hurricanes win 43–35 in double overtime and changed his commitment four days later.

That sequence gave Miami a recruiting victory against the same program it was challenging for Matthews. The Hurricanes had continued pursuing Whiteside after his commitment and turned a fall visit into a flip.

The two players had separate recruitments, but Whiteside’s decision provided an early example of Miami’s ability to pull a prospect from Texas A&M’s highly ranked class. Matthews’ departure would become a substantially larger setback because of his position atop the Aggies’ commitment list.

3. Texas A&M Fell Below .500 With Loss to South Carolina

Texas A&M’s 17–9 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 7 left the Aggies 4–5 overall and 1–5 in SEC play. It was their fifth defeat in seven games, and Matthews reopened his recruitment the following day.

The loss also left Mike Elko’s team needing two victories in its final three regular-season games to become bowl eligible. A program recruiting at the top of the national rankings was struggling to produce comparable results on Saturdays.

That contrast formed the backdrop for Sunday’s decision, though Matthews has not publicly identified the South Carolina result as the reason he decommitted.

What Comes Next for Matthews?

Miami now has another chance to add an elite tackle to a class that moved ahead of Texas A&M into first place in the Rivals team rankings following Matthews’ departure.

The Aggies still have offensive line commitments from Kennedy Brown, Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson. Replacing their highest-rated prospect, however, presents a different challenge from maintaining depth at the position.

Matthews remains uncommitted. His next decision will determine whether Miami can turn its months of continued pursuit into a commitment from the St. Thomas Aquinas standout.