Miami Central and Columbus arrive at Friday’s Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) football championship with a combined nine straight wins and a chance to strengthen their standing in Florida’s Open Division race. The Rockets (6-1) and Explorers (7-1) meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Traz Powell Stadium, bringing together the leaders of the Class 3A and Class 6A rankings.

The most important matchup may come at the line of scrimmage, where Joseph and Perrone can help limit Columbus’ possessions. The Explorers, meanwhile, will need to protect Moore long enough for Sears and Brown to challenge the secondary, keeping the Rockets from controlling the game with their ground game alone.

Central Has Found Its Stride Since the Buford Loss

Since losing 18-7 at Buford, Central has won four straight and outscored opponents 203-35, including a 52-10 victory over Miami Northwestern. Last week’s 63-7 win over Key West kept the Rockets rolling behind an offense averaging 39.4 points per game.

Senior quarterback James Perrone contributes through the air and on the ground, complementing senior running back Ninaud Joseph, who averages 130 rushing yards per game. Columbus will also have to handle Central’s pass rush, led by senior defensive tackle Edwardo Thompson and his 11.5 sacks.

The most important matchup may come at the line of scrimmage, where Joseph and Perrone can help limit Columbus’ possessions.

Columbus Has Another Chance to Add a Marquee Win

Columbus has been just as convincing since its 31-24 loss at St. Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 4, winning five consecutive games by a combined 241-27. The Explorers beat Coral Gables 51-13 last week and also own a 33-28 victory over Bishop Gorman.

Five-star Miami commit A’mir Sears gives Columbus a threat at receiver and cornerback, with four touchdown catches on the season. He joins junior Tony Brown III as an option for senior quarterback Kai Moore, who averages 206 passing yards per game and has 18 touchdown passes this year.

The Explorers will need to protect Moore long enough for Sears and Brown to challenge the secondary, keeping the Rockets from controlling the game with their ground game alone.

Open Division Stakes Add to the GMAC Championship

Columbus stood second and Central fifth in Sunday’s projected Open Division field. With the FHSAA selecting eight teams based on MaxPreps rankings at the end of the regular season, Friday gives both programs another opportunity to strengthen their playoff resume.

The matchup also brings back memories of the 2022 GMAC championship, when Central held off Columbus 42-35 after taking a 35-7 halftime lead. Following Friday’s meeting, Central hosts North Miami Beach on Thursday, Oct. 22, while Columbus faces Miami Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 23.

Game Information

Matchup: Miami Central (6-1) vs. Columbus (7-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 16

Where: Traz Powell Stadium, Miami