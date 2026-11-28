With its season on the line Friday night, Chaminade-Madonna had one final possession to keep its state championship hopes alive.

Quarterback Brady Quinn delivered.

Quinn found Peter Pierre for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, lifting the Lions to a dramatic 21-18 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas and sending them into the semifinals of Florida's inaugural Open Division high school football playoffs.

The victory eliminated the tournament's top seed and highlighted a thrilling final day of pool play that also saw Lakeland and Columbus secure unbeaten pool records.

West Boca Raton joins those three programs in the semifinals, which will be played Saturday, Dec. 5, at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in The Villages.

Chaminade-Madonna Gets Revenge Against St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas had taken the lead on a Blake Calixte touchdown run, but Chaminade-Madonna answered before the Raiders could close out the game.

Following Quinn's go-ahead touchdown pass to Pierre, Jacarri Watson intercepted Aquinas' final pass as time expired, securing the Lions' victory and second place in Pool A.

The dramatic finish reversed the outcome of the schools' October meeting, which Aquinas won 21-20 after blocking a late field goal.

It also provided redemption for Chaminade-Madonna following a difficult loss a week earlier. The Lions surrendered a 21-0 lead against Lakeland before falling 28-27.

This time, Chaminade-Madonna delivered in the closing moments of a game that directly determined whether its season would continue.

Lakeland Avenges Earlier Loss to Venice

Lakeland completed a perfect 3-0 run through Pool A with a 28-21 home victory over Venice.

The Dreadnaughts had already secured first place in the pool by defeating both St. Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna, but Friday's victory provided an opportunity to avenge their only loss of the season.

Venice defeated Lakeland 32-25 in double overtime in September.

The Indians were unable to duplicate that performance Friday and finished Open Division pool play without a victory.

Columbus Blocks Extra Point to Secure Pool B Title

Both of Pool B's semifinalists were determined before Friday afternoon's showdown between Columbus and West Boca Raton, but first place remained up for grabs.

Columbus secured the top spot with a thrilling 17-16 victory at Tropical Park, completing a 3-0 run through pool play and leaving West Boca Raton in second place at 2-1.

West Boca opened the scoring on a touchdown pass from Trey Moran to Lorontae Davis.

Columbus answered with a touchdown pass from Kai Moore to Cecil Smith, who later scored on the ground to give the Explorers a 17-10 advantage.

Moran responded with a touchdown run to pull the Bulls within one point, but A’Mir Sears blocked the potential tying extra point, preserving the victory for Columbus.

Miami Central Closes Tournament With Victory Over Raines

Miami Central concluded its Open Division tournament with a 30-14 victory over Raines.

Both teams entered Friday's contest having already been eliminated from semifinal contention.

The Rockets finished pool play with a 1-2 record, while the Vikings went 0-3.

Florida Open Division scores - Friday, Nov. 27

Pool A

Chaminade-Madonna 21, St. Thomas Aquinas 18 - Final

Lakeland 28, Venice 21 - Final

Pool B

Columbus 17, West Boca Raton 16 - Final

Miami Central 30, Raines 14 - Final

Florida Open Division semifinals - Saturday, Dec. 5

Lakeland vs. West Boca Raton

Columbus vs. Chaminade-Madonna