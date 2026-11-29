CIF Regional Bowl Game matchups: De La Salle vs. St. John Bosco advance to state finals
At long last, the state regional championships are here.
Practice begin in late July/eary August and now here right before December, 58 California section champions have been crowned with 56 battling Friday and Saturday for regional crowns and a shot at state championships Dec. 11-12 at three different venues.
Pairings for regionals were announced a short time ago as well as the two teams which will play for the top prize: De La Salle-Concord vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower. These familiar foes face off for the Open Division title at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Dec. 12.
Check back here for brackets and Pick 'Em pages. For now, here are the matchups.
CIF REGIONAL BOWL FOOTBALL PAIRINGS
Open Division
State championship
De La Salle-Concord (12-0) vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (10-3) at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo, 7 p.m. Dec. 12
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division 1-AA
North: Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (10-3) at Serra (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday
South: San Juan Hills (12-2) at Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division 1-A
North: Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa( 10-3) at Del Oro-Loomis (11-2), 6 p.m., Saturday
South: Long Beach Poly (10-4) at Carson (12-1), 6 p.m. Saturday
Division 2-AA
North: Riordan-San Francisco (10-3) at Buchanan-Clovis (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
South: Torrey Pines-San Diego (9-4) at Downey (10-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division 2-A
North: Northgate-Walnut Creek (13-0) at Woodcreek-Roseville (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday
South: Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at Aquinas-San Bernardino (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday
Division 3-AA
North: Twelve Bridges-Lincoln (11-2) at Chico (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday
South: Redwood-Visalia (12-2) at Beaumont (10-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division 3-A
North: Hilmar (13-0) at Liberty Ranch-Galt (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday
South: St. Augustine-San Diego (9-4) at Shafter (12-1), 6 p.m. Saturday
Division 4-AA
North: Soquel (10-2) vs. San Leandro (12-1) at Burrell Field-San Leandro, 7:30 p.m. Friday
South: Foothill-Bakersfield (6-7) at Millikan-Long Beach (7-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division 4-A
North: Calaveras (12-1) vs. Redwood-Larkspur (11-2) at San Marin-Novato, 6 p.m. Saturday
South: University City-San Diego (8-5) at Rancho Verde-Moreno Valley (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday
Division 5-AA
North: Oakland (11-1) at King’s Academy-Sunnyvale (8-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday
South: Valley Center (8-5) at JW North-Riverside (10-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division 5-A
North: East Nicolaus (11-1) at McLane-Fresno (9-5), 6 p.m. Saturday
South: Hamilton-Los Angeles (9-5) at Dos Pueblos-Goleta (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday
Division 6-AA
North: St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (7-6) at Redding Christian (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday
South: Xavier Prep (8-6) at Hoover-San Diego (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division 6-A
North: Archie Williams-San Anselmo (10-3) at Willow Glen-San Jose (11-2), 6 p.m. Saturday
South: Artesia (12-1) at Taft (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday
Division 7-AA
North: Balboa-San Francisco (9-3) at Lassen-Susanville (8-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday
South: Anaheim (10-4) vs. Marquez-Huntington Park (5-9) at Huntington Park HS, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division 7-A
North: Alhambra-Martinez (10-3) at Sequoia-Redwood City (8-5), 6 p.m. Saturday
South: Roosevelt-Los Angeles (5-9) at San Gabriel (9-4), 6 p.m. Saturday
Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.Follow MitchBookLive