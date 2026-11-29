At long last, the state regional championships are here.

Practice begin in late July/eary August and now here right before December, 58 California section champions have been crowned with 56 battling Friday and Saturday for regional crowns and a shot at state championships Dec. 11-12 at three different venues.

Pairings for regionals were announced a short time ago as well as the two teams which will play for the top prize: De La Salle-Concord vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower. These familiar foes face off for the Open Division title at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Dec. 12.

Check back here for brackets and Pick 'Em pages. For now, here are the matchups.

CIF REGIONAL BOWL FOOTBALL PAIRINGS

Open Division

State championship

De La Salle-Concord (12-0) vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (10-3) at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo, 7 p.m. Dec. 12

De La Salle leading rusher Duece Jones-Drew carried 29 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs, in the Spartans wild 35-32 win over Corona Centennial in the inaugural 151 Football Showcase at Cal's Memorial Stadium on 9-26-26. | Photo by Eric Taylor

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division 1-AA

North: Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (10-3) at Serra (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday

South: San Juan Hills (12-2) at Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 1-A

North: Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa( 10-3) at Del Oro-Loomis (11-2), 6 p.m., Saturday

South: Long Beach Poly (10-4) at Carson (12-1), 6 p.m. Saturday

Division 2-AA

North: Riordan-San Francisco (10-3) at Buchanan-Clovis (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

South: Torrey Pines-San Diego (9-4) at Downey (10-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 2-A

North: Northgate-Walnut Creek (13-0) at Woodcreek-Roseville (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday

South: Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at Aquinas-San Bernardino (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday

Division 3-AA

North: Twelve Bridges-Lincoln (11-2) at Chico (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday

South: Redwood-Visalia (12-2) at Beaumont (10-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 3-A

North: Hilmar (13-0) at Liberty Ranch-Galt (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday

South: St. Augustine-San Diego (9-4) at Shafter (12-1), 6 p.m. Saturday

Division 4-AA

North: Soquel (10-2) vs. San Leandro (12-1) at Burrell Field-San Leandro, 7:30 p.m. Friday

South: Foothill-Bakersfield (6-7) at Millikan-Long Beach (7-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 4-A

North: Calaveras (12-1) vs. Redwood-Larkspur (11-2) at San Marin-Novato, 6 p.m. Saturday

South: University City-San Diego (8-5) at Rancho Verde-Moreno Valley (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday

Division 5-AA

North: Oakland (11-1) at King’s Academy-Sunnyvale (8-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday

South: Valley Center (8-5) at JW North-Riverside (10-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 5-A

North: East Nicolaus (11-1) at McLane-Fresno (9-5), 6 p.m. Saturday

South: Hamilton-Los Angeles (9-5) at Dos Pueblos-Goleta (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday

Division 6-AA

North: St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (7-6) at Redding Christian (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

South: Xavier Prep (8-6) at Hoover-San Diego (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 6-A

North: Archie Williams-San Anselmo (10-3) at Willow Glen-San Jose (11-2), 6 p.m. Saturday

South: Artesia (12-1) at Taft (10-4), 6 p.m. Saturday

Division 7-AA

North: Balboa-San Francisco (9-3) at Lassen-Susanville (8-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday

South: Anaheim (10-4) vs. Marquez-Huntington Park (5-9) at Huntington Park HS, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Division 7-A

North: Alhambra-Martinez (10-3) at Sequoia-Redwood City (8-5), 6 p.m. Saturday

South: Roosevelt-Los Angeles (5-9) at San Gabriel (9-4), 6 p.m. Saturday