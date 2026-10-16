Miami Central vs. Columbus Live Updates: Florida High School Football

MIAMI — Two of Miami-Dade County’s premier high school football programs will collide Friday night when Miami Central takes on Columbus in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference championship at Traz Powell Stadium.

The Rockets enter the Oct. 16 showdown at 6-1, while the Explorers bring a 7-1 record into a matchup with significant implications for Florida’s postseason picture. Both teams have their sights set on more than a county championship, with the Florida High School Athletic Association introducing an Open Division playoff bracket that will feature some of the state’s top programs.

Preview

Who: Columbus (Miami, Fla.) at Central (Miami, Fla.)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET local

Where: Traz Powell Stadium, Miami

Livestream: 305+ Network

Miami Central has responded emphatically since suffering an 18-7 road loss to Georgia powerhouse Buford. The Rockets have won four consecutive games, outscoring their opponents 203-35 during that stretch. Their recent run includes a 52-10 victory over Miami Northwestern and last week’s 63-7 rout of Key West.

Senior quarterback James Perrone gives Central a versatile offensive presence, while senior running back Ninaud Joseph has averaged approximately 130 rushing yards per game. The Rockets also boast a disruptive defensive front led by senior defensive tackle Edwardo Thompson, who has recorded 11.5 sacks this season.

Columbus has been equally impressive, winning five straight since a 31-24 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Sept. 4. The Explorers have overwhelmed opponents during that stretch, including a 51-13 victory over Coral Gables last week. They also own an impressive 33-28 win over Bishop Gorman, one of the nation’s prominent high school programs.

Senior quarterback Kai Moore has thrown 18 touchdown passes, providing a steady hand for an offense that features five-star Miami commit A’mir Sears. The standout receiver and defensive back has four touchdown catches, giving the Explorers a dangerous playmaker capable of changing the game.

Friday’s championship could hinge on whether Central’s powerful rushing attack and pass rush can control the tempo against Columbus’ balanced offense. The teams also have plenty of motivation beyond local bragging rights, as a victory could strengthen their standing in the race for one of Florida’s coveted Open Division playoff spots.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. With championship stakes, elite talent and postseason positioning on the line, this matchup has all the ingredients for a memorable night of Miami high school football.

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