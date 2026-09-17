Miami Hurricanes Offer Two Standout Sarasota High School Receivers

Miami has entered the recruitment of two receivers from one of Southwest Florida’s most productive offenses.

Sarasota wide receivers Evan Larrick and Jayden Montgomery announced Wednesday that they had received scholarship offers from the Hurricanes.

Larrick, a junior in the Class of 2028, added his 13th reported offer. Montgomery, a sophomore in the Class of 2029, announced his fifth.

The Hurricanes have now offered four Sarasota-area prospects from the 2028 and 2029 classes, having previously offered Riverview running back C.J. Obaseki and Cardinal Mooney defensive back Amarian McRae.

Evan Larrick Adds Miami as 13th Offer

Larrick has continued adding offers while producing a strong start to his junior season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound receiver has 18 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns through four games, averaging 19.6 yards per reception and 88 yards per game.

Sarasota junior wide receiver Evan Larrick makes a catch during the 2026 season. The 2028 prospect added an offer from Miami on Wednesday. | Wendi Crisp/Anchor Photography SRQ

Larrick opened the season with six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in a 35-18 victory over Bayshore, then had seven receptions for 128 yards and another score against Palm Beach Lakes. He has scored in each of Sarasota's past two games, including a three-catch, 73-yard performance in a 56-13 district victory over North Port.

Miami joins an offer list that includes Arizona, Ole Miss, California and Tulane. Larrick had 10 reported offers when he was featured in High School On SI's Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay recruiting notebook on Sept. 9.

Jayden Montgomery Picks Up Fifth Offer

Montgomery has nine catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns during Sarasota's 3-1 start. The 6-foot-2½, 190-pound sophomore is averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

Miami became Montgomery's fifth publicly reported offer, joining a list that includes Boston College and Samford.

Sarasota's Young Offense Draws Recruiting Attention

Larrick and Montgomery are part of a Sarasota offense averaging 45 points per game. The Sailors have produced 1,105 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches through four games, with Larrick and Montgomery combining for 27 receptions, 474 yards and six touchdowns.

Senior Jayden Rivers leads Sarasota with 372 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while junior Julian Wilcox has 169 yards and two scores.

They're catching passes from junior quarterback Hudson West, another 2028 prospect who has received more than 20 offers. West completed 9 of 12 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns in Sarasota's victory over North Port.

West, Larrick, Montgomery and Wilcox are all underclassmen, giving Sarasota a young core responsible for much of its current passing production.

Miami's Interest Extends Across Sarasota

Miami's recruiting interest in the area extends beyond Sarasota High School.Riverview running back C.J. Obaseki, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore in the Class of 2029, received an offer from the Hurricanes in June. Cardinal Mooney sophomore defensive back Amarian McRae also holds a Miami offer.

McRae is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and has offers that include Florida State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Nebraska, UCLA, Stanford and Georgia Tech.

The four offers don't establish a recruiting pipeline, but they show Miami evaluating Sarasota-area prospects early in their high school careers.

Sarasota will return to the field Friday when it hosts Parrish Community at 7:30 p.m.