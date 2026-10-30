Miami Tip-Off 2026 Basketball Schedule: IMG Academy, Prolific Prep Headline 14 Games

Some of the nation's most recognizable high school and high school basketball programs will converge on Miami in November for three days of competition at the 2026 Miami Tip-Off.

The MADE Hoops showcase is scheduled for Nov. 20-22 at Miami Senior High School, featuring 14 games and a lineup that includes Columbus, IMG Academy, Prolific Prep, SPIRE Academy and several prominent Florida programs.

Three matchups are scheduled to air nationally on NBA TV, including Columbus against IMG Academy and two games involving Prolific Prep.

The event opens Friday night with Miami Northwestern facing host Miami Senior, followed by seven games Saturday and six Sunday.

Columbus Faces IMG Academy and SPIRE Academy

Columbus will face two nationally recognized prep programs during the weekend.

The Miami program opens against IMG Academy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in one of the showcase's three NBA TV matchups.

Columbus returns Sunday for a 2 p.m. game against SPIRE Academy.

IMG Academy also has a second game scheduled, facing Iowa United at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Columbus-IMG matchup is among the weekend's most anticipated contests and gives the Miami-area program an opportunity to compete on a national stage.

Prolific Prep Plays Two NBA TV Games

Prolific Prep will be featured in two of the showcase's three nationally televised games.

The program faces Iowa United at 4 p.m. Saturday before returning Sunday to meet Bella Vista College Preparatory School at 5:30 p.m.

Both games are scheduled for NBA TV.

Sunday's lineup also includes Riviera Prep against Dynamic Prep at 3:45 p.m., giving fans several notable matchups during the final day of competition.

Florida Teams Well Represented

The Miami Tip-Off will also feature a strong collection of programs from South Florida and elsewhere in the state.

Miami Northwestern and Miami Senior open the event at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Saturday's schedule includes Miramar, Oak Ridge, Riviera Prep, The Villages and SLAM Miami.

DME Academy and Wellington Sports Academy meet in Saturday's final game at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Prolific Florida and Pines Charter close the showcase at 7 p.m.

The lineup includes programs from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, along with visiting teams from outside Florida.

Full Miami Tip-Off 2026 Basketball Schedule

All times Eastern. All games are scheduled at Miami Senior High School.

Friday, Nov. 20

7 p.m. — Miami Northwestern vs. Miami Senior

Saturday, Nov. 21

11 a.m. — WCPA vs. Miramar

12:45 p.m. — Oak Ridge vs. Riviera Prep

2:30 p.m. — Columbus vs. IMG Academy (NBA TV)

4 p.m. — Iowa United vs. Prolific Prep (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. — The Villages vs. Dynamic Prep

7:15 p.m. — SLAM Miami vs. SPIRE Academy

9 p.m. — DME Academy vs. Wellington Sports Academy

Sunday, Nov. 22

10:30 a.m. — SLAM Miami vs. WCPA

12:15 p.m. — IMG Academy vs. Iowa United

2 p.m. — SPIRE Academy vs. Columbus

3:45 p.m. — Riviera Prep vs. Dynamic Prep

5:30 p.m. — Prolific Prep vs. Bella Vista (NBA TV)

7 p.m. — Prolific Florida vs. Pines Charter

How to Watch the Miami Tip-Off

Three games are listed for national television coverage on NBA TV:

Columbus vs. IMG Academy — Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m.

Iowa United vs. Prolific Prep — Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m.

Prolific Prep vs. Bella Vista — Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

MADE Hoops also lists streaming coverage through NBA Rising Stars.

Fans should check the event organizer's latest schedule for any changes to game times or broadcast availability.

Miami Tip-Off Venue and Tickets

The Miami Tip-Off will take place at Miami Senior High School, located at 2450 SW First Street, Miami, FL 33135.

According to MADE Hoops, presale tickets start at $15, with presale pricing scheduled to end Nov. 6.

The organizer also lists free parking at the school.