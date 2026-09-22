Montverde, IMG, Prolific Prep Headline Loaded 2026 City of Palms Classic Field

The City of Palms Classic will once again bring some of the nation's premier high school basketball programs to Southwest Florida this December.

The 2026 field has been announced for the six-day event, scheduled for Dec. 18-23 in Fort Myers, with nine Florida programs among the 16 teams competing in the traditional championship bracket.

National powers Montverde Academy and IMG Academy headline the Florida contingent, which also includes Calvary Christian Academy, Providence School, Riviera Prep, Columbus, Lehigh, Sarasota and Fleming Island.

They'll be joined by a national field that includes Bartlett (Tennessee), Greensboro Day (North Carolina), Carter (Texas), La Lumiere (Indiana), Millennium (Arizona), St. Frances Academy (Maryland) and Thomas Jefferson Campus (New York).

The event opens Friday, Dec. 18, with four first-round games, including Montverde Academy against Fleming Island at 8:45 p.m. The remaining four first-round games will be played Saturday, highlighted by IMG Academy against Carter at 9 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Top Players to Watch at the 2026 City of Palms Classic

The City of Palms Classic annually attracts some of the country's most highly recruited players, and the 2026 field will be no exception.

Here are some of the prospects expected to be among the headliners in Fort Myers:

Bamba Touray, Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Touray gives Prolific Prep another elite frontcourt prospect after transferring from IMG Academy for his junior season. The 7-foot center is ranked No. 2 nationally in the Class of 2028 in the Rivals Industry Ranking and combines his size with an unusually versatile offensive skill set. Touray will be one of the highest-rated prospects in the entire City of Palms field.

Lewis Uvwo, Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Few prospects have raised their stock as dramatically as Uvwo. The 6-foot-11 Class of 2027 center emerged as one of the country's premier shot blockers during the 2026 grassroots season, leading the Nike EYBL in blocked shots. His rapid development has attracted interest from many of the nation's top college programs and gives Prolific Prep an imposing presence around the rim.

Nasir Anderson, Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Anderson returns after playing an important role for Prolific Prep last season. The Class of 2027 point guard is one of the country's top prospects at his position and brings experience to a roster replacing several high-profile seniors who moved on to college basketball.

Michai White, Prolific Prep (Fla.)

White is another highly regarded member of the Class of 2028. The point guard earned first-team honors at the NBPA Top 100 Camp during the summer after showcasing his scoring and playmaking against some of the nation's best high school prospects.

Draydne McDaniel, Prolific Prep (Fla.)

McDaniel could be one of the most intriguing young players at the tournament. The 6-foot-7 Class of 2029 prospect spent his freshman season competing for minutes on a veteran-heavy Prolific Prep roster and enters his sophomore season regarded as one of the top players nationally in his class.

Beckham Black, Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.)

Black enters his senior season as one of the biggest names in the tournament. The Southeastern Prep Academy standout is among the nation's highest-rated players in the Class of 2027 and gives the Signature Series another marquee attraction.

C.J. Rosser, Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.)

Black isn't the only elite prospect on Southeastern Prep's roster. Rosser is another highly regarded Class of 2027 prospect, giving the Orlando program a formidable combination of high-end talent when it takes on SPIRE Academy in the Signature Series semifinals.

Cayden Daughtry, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)

Daughtry gives the traditional 16-team bracket one of its top individual attractions. The highly regarded Class of 2027 prospect will get his first opportunity to take the floor when Calvary Christian faces Thomas Jefferson Campus of New York on Dec. 18.

Jordan Page, IMG Academy (Fla.)

The 6-foot-5 guard is another highly regarded Class of 2027 prospect to watch. Page is part of a talented IMG Academy roster that opens tournament play against Carter of Texas on Dec. 19.

Isaiah Hamilton, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Hamilton will be one of the younger elite prospects in the field. The 6-foot-7 wing is a highly rated member of the Class of 2028 and will be part of a typically talented Montverde Academy roster that opens against Fleming Island on Dec. 18.

Colton Hiller, Coatesville (Pa.)

One of the nation's premier Class of 2028 prospects will compete in the Sunshine Series. Hiller gives Coatesville a major attraction when the Pennsylvania program opens against Boca Ciega on Dec. 19.

With elite prospects spread throughout the traditional bracket, Signature Series and Sunshine Series, the 2026 City of Palms Classic should once again provide an early-season showcase for some of the country's top high school basketball talent.

City of Palms Includes Three Additional Showcase Fields

The traditional 16-team bracket is only part of this year's event.

The four-team Signature Series includes Prolific Prep, Dynamic Prep, Southeastern Prep Academy and SPIRE Academy. Prolific Prep will face Dynamic Prep and Southeastern Prep will play SPIRE in the semifinals Dec. 21, with the championship scheduled for Dec. 23.

The Sunshine Series features Boca Ciega, Coatesville, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy and Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

Two additional Florida matchups are also scheduled. Bishop Verot will face Aubrey Rogers in the Hugh Thimlar Tribute game on Dec. 20, while Cape Coral and Palmetto Ridge will meet in the City of Palms Tip-Off on Dec. 18.

The tournament will also hold its City of Palms Hall of Fame ceremony, Three-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Championship on Dec. 20.

2026 City of Palms Classic Field & Schedule

Traditional Bracket Teams

Bartlett (Tenn.)

Greensboro Day (N.C.)

Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)

IMG Academy (Fla.)

Providence School (Fla.)

Carter (Texas)

La Lumiere (Ind.)

Riviera Prep (Fla.)

Columbus (Fla.)

Lehigh (Fla.)

Sarasota (Fla.)

Fleming Island (Fla.)

Millennium (Ariz.)

St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Thomas Jefferson Campus (N.Y.)

Traditional Bracket Schedule

Friday, Dec. 18

3:30 p.m. - Providence School (Fla.) vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.)

5:15 p.m. - Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) vs. Thomas Jefferson Campus (N.Y.)

7 p.m. - Lehigh (Fla.) vs. Greensboro Day (N.C.)

8:45 p.m. - Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Fleming Island (Fla.)

Saturday, Dec. 19

10:30 a.m. - Consolation: Providence/St. Frances loser vs. Lehigh/Greensboro Day loser

12:15 p.m. - Sarasota (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

2 p.m. - Bartlett (Tenn.) vs. Riviera Prep (Fla.)

7:15 p.m. - Columbus (Fla.) vs. Millennium (Ariz.)

9 p.m. - IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Carter (Texas)

Sunday, Dec. 20

11 a.m. - Consolation: Calvary Christian/Thomas Jefferson loser vs. Montverde/Fleming Island loser

12:45 p.m. - Consolation: Columbus/Millennium loser vs. Sarasota/La Lumiere loser

2:30 p.m. - Quarterfinal: Calvary Christian/Thomas Jefferson winner vs. Lehigh/Greensboro Day winner

4:15 p.m. - Quarterfinal: Montverde/Fleming Island winner vs. Providence/St. Frances winner

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. - Consolation: Bartlett/Riviera Prep loser vs. IMG/Carter loser

3:30 p.m. - Quarterfinal: Columbus/Millennium winner vs. Sarasota/La Lumiere winner

8:45 p.m. - Quarterfinal: Bartlett/Rivier

Tuesday, Dec. 22

10 a.m. - Challenge Round: 0-2 team TBD vs. 0-2 team TBD

11:40 a.m. - Consolation semifinal

1:20 p.m. - Consolation semifinal

3 p.m. - Fifth-place semifinal

4:40 p.m. - Fifth-place semifinal

7 p.m. - Championship semifinal

9 p.m. - Championship semifinal

Wednesday, Dec. 23

9:30 a.m. - Challenge Round: 0-2 team TBD vs. 0-2 team TBD

11:10 a.m. - Consolation championship

12:50 p.m. - Fifth-place championship

4:15 p.m. - Third-place game

9 p.m. - City of Palms championship

Signature Series Teams

Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Dynamic Prep (Texas)

Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.)

SPIRE Academy (Ohio)

Signature Series Schedule

Monday, Dec. 21

5:15 p.m. -Prolific Prep (Fla.) vs. Dynamic Prep (Texas)

7 p.m. - Southeastern Prep (Fla.) vs. SPIRE Academy (Ohio)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

2:30 p.m. -Signature Series third-place game

7 p.m. - Signature Series championship

Sunshine Series Teams

Boca Ciega (Fla.)

Coatesville (Pa.)

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (Ga.)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)

Sunrise Series Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 19

3:45 p.m. -Boca Ciega (Fla.) vs. Coatesville (Pa.)

5:30 p.m. - Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)

Monday, Dec. 21

12:10 p.m. -Sunshine Series third-place game

1:50 p.m. -Sunshine Series championship

Hugh Thimlar Tribute

Sunday, Dec. 20, 8:20 p.m.

Bishop Verot (Fla.) vs. Aubrey Rogers (Fla.)

Sunday will also include the City of Palms Hall of Fame ceremony at 5:50 p.m., the Three-Point Shootout at 6:20 p.m., and the Slam Dunk Championship around 7 p.m., before the Hugh Thimlar Tribute game.

City of Palms Tip-Off

Friday, Dec. 18, 1:30 p.m.

Cape Coral (Fla.) vs. Palmetto Ridge (Fla.)