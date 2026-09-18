IMG Academy vs. The First Academy Live Stream: How to Watch Florida High School Football Showdown

Something has to give Friday night when IMG Academy travels to Orlando to face The First Academy.

IMG enters 3-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI.

The First Academy is 4-0.

Together, the teams bring a combined 7-0 record into one of Florida's most intriguing games of the weekend.

IMG also carries a 13-game winning streak into the matchup and can extend it against a Royals program looking for the biggest victory of its unbeaten start.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at The First Academy, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch IMG Academy vs. The First Academy

What: IMG Academy Ascenders at The First Academy Royals

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: The First Academy, Orlando, Florida

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: IMG Academy vs. The First Academy on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

IMG Academy Has Won 13 Straight

IMG hasn't lost since early in the 2025 season.

The Ascenders have extended their winning streak to 13 games while opening 2026 with three consecutive victories.

Junior quarterback Jayden Wade has been one of the biggest reasons for the strong start.

Wade has completed 37 of 48 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also rushed for 131 yards and two scores.

His primary targets have been Eric McFarland III and Osani Gayles, who have combined for 32 catches, 595 yards and eight touchdowns.

Running back Cayden Gould provides another offensive weapon for a lineup filled with major college prospects.

The Ascenders have already defeated St. Louis of Hawaii during their opening stretch and now face an unbeaten in-state opponent.

The First Academy Gets Its Opportunity

The First Academy couldn't ask for a larger stage.

The Royals are 4-0 and get IMG on their home field in Orlando.

Quarterback Deuce Woods Jr. leads The First Academy offense, with running back Hyquez Russell and receiver Zechariah Jean-Bart among the other players to watch.

Defensively, cornerback Bam Whitfield and 300-pound lineman J.P. Furtado will be part of the challenge of trying to disrupt Wade and IMG's passing game.

The First Academy has already done everything required to reach this matchup unbeaten.

Friday gives the Royals the opportunity to show how they measure up against one of the country's most talented teams.

Unbeatens Meet in Orlando

The records make the storyline simple.

IMG Academy is 3-0.

The First Academy is 4-0.

Neither has lost this season.

IMG brings the national ranking and 13-game winning streak. The First Academy brings home-field advantage and the opportunity to produce one of the biggest victories in program history.

The matchup also gives Florida another significant game featuring two of the state's top programs.

High School On SI's latest Florida Top 25 has IMG Academy at No. 1.

High School On SI will provide Florida high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season.