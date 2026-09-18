IMG Academy vs. The First Academy Live Stream: How to Watch Florida High School Football Showdown
Something has to give Friday night when IMG Academy travels to Orlando to face The First Academy.
IMG enters 3-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI.
The First Academy is 4-0.
Together, the teams bring a combined 7-0 record into one of Florida's most intriguing games of the weekend.
IMG also carries a 13-game winning streak into the matchup and can extend it against a Royals program looking for the biggest victory of its unbeaten start.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at The First Academy, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.
How to Watch IMG Academy vs. The First Academy
What: IMG Academy Ascenders at The First Academy Royals
When: Friday, Sept. 18
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Where: The First Academy, Orlando, Florida
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: IMG Academy vs. The First Academy on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
IMG Academy Has Won 13 Straight
IMG hasn't lost since early in the 2025 season.
The Ascenders have extended their winning streak to 13 games while opening 2026 with three consecutive victories.
Junior quarterback Jayden Wade has been one of the biggest reasons for the strong start.
Wade has completed 37 of 48 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also rushed for 131 yards and two scores.
His primary targets have been Eric McFarland III and Osani Gayles, who have combined for 32 catches, 595 yards and eight touchdowns.
Running back Cayden Gould provides another offensive weapon for a lineup filled with major college prospects.
The Ascenders have already defeated St. Louis of Hawaii during their opening stretch and now face an unbeaten in-state opponent.
The First Academy Gets Its Opportunity
The First Academy couldn't ask for a larger stage.
The Royals are 4-0 and get IMG on their home field in Orlando.
Quarterback Deuce Woods Jr. leads The First Academy offense, with running back Hyquez Russell and receiver Zechariah Jean-Bart among the other players to watch.
Defensively, cornerback Bam Whitfield and 300-pound lineman J.P. Furtado will be part of the challenge of trying to disrupt Wade and IMG's passing game.
The First Academy has already done everything required to reach this matchup unbeaten.
Friday gives the Royals the opportunity to show how they measure up against one of the country's most talented teams.
Unbeatens Meet in Orlando
The records make the storyline simple.
IMG Academy is 3-0.
The First Academy is 4-0.
Neither has lost this season.
IMG brings the national ranking and 13-game winning streak. The First Academy brings home-field advantage and the opportunity to produce one of the biggest victories in program history.
The matchup also gives Florida another significant game featuring two of the state's top programs.
High School On SI's latest Florida Top 25 has IMG Academy at No. 1.
High School On SI will provide Florida high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season.
WATCH LIVE: IMG Academy vs. The First Academy on the NFHS Network
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.