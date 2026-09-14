High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

Some of the teams who reside in the top reaches of the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings might have sweated out the final moments of their games this week.

But by the time the clock hit triple zeroes, defending national champion Buford (GA), Baylor (TN) and Mater Dei (CA) joined the likes of St. Frances Academy (MD) and St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) among the teams in the top 13 of last week’s Power 25 who posted victories.

The Monarchs won the only game matching Top 25 teams, edging Centennial 10-9 to knock the then-No. 14 Huskies out of the national rankings following their second loss in three games. Also dropping out this week were Basha (AZ) and DeMatha (MD).

Taking their place are West Boca Raton (FL), De La Salle (CA) and Bishop Watterson (OH).

IMG Academy remains No. 1 this week following a bye week, returning to action Friday against fellow Florida prep school The First Academy.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 |

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Idle

Next up: at The First Academy (Tampa, FL), Sept. 18

The Ascenders’ junior national team was in action while the big boys got the week off.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Bryant (AR) 40-7

Next up: vs. Hewlett Sports Academy (Waldorf, MD), Sept. 18

The Panthers dominated the inaugural Patriot Bowl in Arkansas, forcing four fumbles and building a 40-0 lead on the two-time 7A state champions, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 1996.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 49-0

Next up: at Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Sept. 18

The Raiders led 35-0 after one quarter as junior QB Blake Calixte was 12-of-16 passing for 210 yards and four touchdowns.

4. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Inkerdum (Sacramento, CA) 41-0

Next up: vs. Norco (CA), Sept. 18

Sophomore RB Adrian Petero ran for a career-high four touchdowns among his 12 carries for 101 yards.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Miami Central (FL) 18-7

Next up: at Grayson (Logansville, GA), Sept. 18

James Madison commit DJ Hunter hit TE Owen Muraski for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:02 left in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Trinity (Louisville, KY) 35-27

Next up: vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN), Sept. 18

The Red Raiders built a 35-14 lead before surviving a furious rally by the Shamrocks.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Idle

Next up: at No. 10 Mater Dei (CA), Sept. 18

The Gaels get an extra week to prepare for their massive top-10 matchup.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Kahuku (HI) 49-13

Next up: at St. Louis (Honolulu), Sept. 19

The Braves took control with three second-quarter touchdowns to lead 35-6 at halftime.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. St. Louis (Honolulu) 52-0

Next up: vs. Orange Lutheran (CA), Sept. 18

The Trailblazers returned three interceptions for touchdowns before the game ended midway through the third quarter following a serious injury to a St. Louis player.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. then-No. 14 Centennial (CA) 10-9

Next up: vs. No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV), Sept. 18

Russel Sekona’s quarterback sneak from the 2-yard line with seven minutes to play was the difference as the Monarchs won a defensive tussle.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Hapeville Charter (Atlanta) 63-7

Next up: vs. West Charlotte (NC), Sept. 18

Sophomore QB CJ Cypher threw for a career-high 449 yards on 26-of-35 passing, and his five touchdowns gives him 20 without an interception in four games this season.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Spain Park (Hoover, AL) 48-14

Next up: vs. Tuscaloosa County (AL), Sept. 18

Trent Seaborn threw three of his five touchdown passes in the third quarter as the Warriors broke open a game that they led just 21-14 at halftime.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Southlake Carroll (TX) 56-35

Next up: at Prosper (TX), Sept. 18

The Eagles scored three touchdowns in a six-minute stretch that spanned halftime, with Lyndon Spriggs’ 3-yard run breaking a 21-21 tie before Ty Snell connected with Zach Williams on scoring passes of 40 and 22 yards to stretch the lead to 42-21 with 8:12 left in the third quarter.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Pope John Paul XXIII (Sparta, NJ) 42-0

Next up: at Paramus Catholic (NJ), Sept. 18

The Ironmen spread the wealth as six different players found the end zone while limiting the Lions to 74 total yards.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Avon (IN) 49-7

Next up: at Fishers (IN), Sept. 18

Senior QB Oscar Frye was nearly perfect, going 16-for-18 for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Mooresville (NC) 49-10

Next up: vs. Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA), Sept. 19

Jamarion Morrison had a 69-yard rushing touchdown and turned a screen pass from Ethan Royal into a 73-yard touchdown to help the Huskies overcome an early 10-7 deficit.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. South Oak Cliff (Dallas) 23-21

Next up: at Crosby (TX), Sept. 18

The Mustangs answered South Oak Cliff’s go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter with a quick scoring drive of their own, with Javoris Taylor hitting Demont Jones from 30 yards out.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Lithonia (GA) 35-7

Next up: at Brooks County (Quitman, GA), Sept. 18

Senior Aidan McPherson threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Jenks (OK) 13-6

Next up: at Mustang (OK), Sept. 25

The Battle for the Big Q was decided in large part by a touchdown by Isaiah “Q” Butcher IV, who scored on a 42-yard quarterback keeper with 4:09 left in the second quarter.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Palmetto (Miami, FL) 34-7

Next up: at South Dade (Homestead, FL), Sept. 18

The Explorers bounced back from their narrow loss to No. 3 STA, exploding for 27 unanswered points in the second half to pull away.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Pine-Richland Hills (Gibsonia, PA) 48-24

Next up: vs. Norwin (North Huntingdon, PA), Sept. 18

The debut of the Vikings’ new home stadium brought out NFL star LeSean McCoy among other celebrities who watched the hosts pull away in the second half thanks to junior RB Chrys Black, who ran for 253 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 70-yard punt return for a score.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Perry (Gilbert, AZ) 30-22

Next up: vs. Casteel (Queen Creek, AZ), Sept. 18

The Huskies built a 21-0 lead, then watched Perry rally to within 24-22 before Jeremiah Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left gave them some breathing room.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, FL) 24-7

Next up: vs. St. John’s (Washington, DC), Sept. 18

The Bulls handed the Crusaders their first loss to a fellow Palm Beach County opponent in five years as they racked up a 405-135 advantage in total yards.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Saint Francis (Mountain View, CA) 54-10

Next up: at St. Mary’s (Stockton, CA), Sept. 18

Senior Jaxon Loftin amassed 182 total yards, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two to lead the Spartans.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Glenville (Cleveland, OH) 35-13

Next up: vs. Harvest Prep (Canal Winchester, OH), Sept. 18

The Eagles erased a 13-0 deficit with two touchdowns just before halftime to win their 34th consecutive game, including the last two Division II state titles. The Tarblooders, who are the defending Division IV champions, had 11 players serving the second game of a two-game suspension following an August 27 incident at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store that left them facing theft charges.

Dropped Out

14. Centennial (Corona, CA)

17. Basha (Chandler, AZ)

23. DeMatha (Hyattsville, MD)

Under Consideration

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, MI)

East St. Louis (IL)

Edna Karr (New Orleans)

Folsom (CA)

Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA)

Orange Lutheran (CA)

Randle (Richmond, TX)