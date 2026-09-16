Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 16, 2026)

Florida high school football's top teams remain firmly entrenched in the Top 5 of this week's High School On SI Florida high school football Top 25 rankings, but there was plenty of movement elsewhere.

IMG Academy (3-0) remains No. 1 in Florida and nationally in the High School On SI rankings after being idle last week. The Ascenders hit the road again Sept. 18 when they play The First Academy (4-0), one of Central Florida's top teams.

St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0), ranked No. 3 nationally, holds the No. 2 spot in Florida after dismantling Dillard. Miami Columbus (3-1), ranked No. 20 nationally, remains No. 3 after overpowering Miami Palmetto, 34-7.

Two-time defending Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton (3-0) moved into the national Top 25 for the first time and remains No. 4 in Florida after defeating its second defending state champion of the season, Cardinal Newman.

Another South Florida power, Chaminade-Madonna (3-1), is finding its offensive rhythm and remains No. 5 after defeating True North Classical Academy, 42-30.

Among the biggest movers are Tampa Bay Tech (4-0), which jumps 12 spots to No. 12, while No. 11 Lake City Columbia (4-0) and No. 18 Lakeland (2-1) each move up four spots.

Bolles and Mandarin return to the rankings at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively.

The High School On SI Florida high school football Top 25 state rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.

High School On SI

1. IMG Academy (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Idle

Next up: at The First Academy (Orlando), Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, have outscored their first three opponents 159-10. Junior Jayden Wade completed 13 of 15 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in IMG's 41-0 victory against Saint Louis (Hawaii) on Sept. 5. IMG next visits The First Academy, which is coming off a 42-0 victory against South Lake.

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Dillard, 49-0

Next up: at Archbishop McCarthy, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champion Raiders, ranked No. 3 nationally by High School On SI, overwhelmed fellow Broward County power Dillard for their second shutout of the season. Quarterback Blake Calixte completed 12 of 16 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Archbishop McCarthy has won two straight since falling to Bolles, 21-14, in its season opener.

3. Miami Columbus (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Miami Palmetto, 34-7

Next up: at South Dade, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Explorers remain at No. 3 after beating Miami Palmetto for their second lopsided victory of the season. Kai Moore completed 18 of 23 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. They take on a South Dade team that defeated Homestead, 48-0, last week for its first victory of the season.

4. West Boca Raton (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Cardinal Newman, 24-7

Next up: vs. St. John's (D.C.), Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champion Bulls remain No. 4 after defeating their second defending state champion of the season. Janarro Sumpter rushed nine times for 106 yards and a touchdown. The Bulls next take on St. John's, one of the top programs in the Washington, D.C., area.

5. Chaminade-Madonna (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated True North Classical Academy, 42-30

Next up: at Cardinal Gibbons, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Lions hold the No. 5 spot after scoring 42 points for the second consecutive game. Quarterback Brady Quinn had another big performance, completing 9 of 15 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns. The Lions face another challenge this week in Cardinal Gibbons, an eight-time state champion.

6. Venice (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Lehigh, 69-0

Next up: at Cape Coral, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians jump two spots after overwhelming Lehigh, marking the second time this season they have scored at least 60 points. Dorien Irving-Jones has rushed for 321 yards and eight touchdowns. Venice next faces a Cape Coral team that has won two straight, including a 48-0 victory against East Lee County.

7. Cardinal Newman (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Lost to No. 4 West Boca Raton, 24-7

Next up: vs. Jensen Beach, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 2A state champion Cardinal Newman falls one spot after losing to two-time defending Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton. The Crusaders face another challenge this week when they host Jensen Beach, which has won three straight since falling to Vero Beach, 34-0, in its season opener.

8. American Heritage Plantation (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 15-14

Next up: at No. 18 Lakeland, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champion Patriots move up one spot after pulling out a wild 15-14 victory against North Florida power Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy. Known for annually playing a tough schedule, American Heritage next travels to defending Class 5A state runner-up Lakeland.

9. DeLand (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Lake Mary, 33-0

Next up: at Deltona, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs jump two spots after shutting out defending Class 7A state champion Lake Mary. Running back Taihj Moore and quarterback Gardner Nordman lead the Bulldogs. DeLand visits Deltona this week in a Volusia County matchup.

10. Miami Central (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Lost to Buford (Ga.), 18-7

Next up: at Miami Jackson, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

The Rockets drop three spots after falling to nationally ranked Buford. Senior quarterback James Perrone leads Miami Central, which next faces a Jackson team that snapped a two-game losing streak last week.

11. Lake City Columbia (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville Ribault, 49-0

Next up: at Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Tigers jump another four spots after overwhelming Jacksonville Ribault. Junior quarterback Amari Green has thrown for 583 yards and nine touchdowns, while Zion Walker has caught 21 passes for 232 yards and four scores. Columbia next faces a Trinity Christian team that narrowly lost to American Heritage Plantation last week.

12. Tampa Bay Tech (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Plant, 48-0

Next up: at Gaither, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Titans make the biggest move of the week, jumping 12 spots after dismantling Plant. Tampa Bay Tech has allowed just 16 points in four games while recording two shutouts. Senior Rome Freeman leads the Titans with 31 tackles. Tampa Bay Tech next faces Gaither, which defeated East Lake, 35-9, last week.

13. Cardinal Mooney (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Wellen Park, 67-10

Next up: Idle

The defending Class 2A state champion Cougars move up three spots after crushing Wellen Park. Connail Jackson rushed seven times for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

14. Raines (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville Parker, 43-8

Next up: vs. No. 25 Mandarin, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champion Vikings drop four spots despite extending their winning streak to 18 games. Running back TJ Williamson leads Raines, which faces its toughest test to date this week against unbeaten Mandarin.

15. The First Academy (Orlando) (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated South Lake, 42-0

Next up: vs. No. 1 IMG Academy, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Royals continue to climb, moving up three more spots after overwhelming South Lake. The First Academy faces its stiffest test of the season when it hosts top-ranked IMG Academy. Freshman Deuce Woods Jr. has passed for 499 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 147 yards and two scores.

16. Vero Beach (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Port St. Lucie Centennial, 56-0

Next up: vs. Spanish River, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Indians played their second full game without star quarterback Champ Monds, a Notre Dame commit who suffered a season-ending left shoulder injury in early September, and had no problem dispatching Centennial. Freshman quarterback Makai White completed 15 of 16 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

17. Armwood (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated Spoto, 51-0

Next up: at Sumner, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks recorded their second consecutive shutout. Jeremiah Sykes has 22 tackles, including 18 solo, for Armwood. Sumner has won two straight, including a 27-14 victory against Plant City Durant last week.

18. Lakeland (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated Kissimmee Osceola, 40-6

Next up: vs. No. 8 American Heritage Plantation, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts move up four spots after sailing past Osceola. Xavion Mitchell rushed eight times for 109 yards and two touchdowns. It gets significantly tougher this week when Lakeland hosts defending Class 4A state champion American Heritage Plantation.

19. Buchholz (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated West Port, 21-0

Next up: at Tampa Jesuit, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Bobcats drop seven spots despite shutting out West Port. Junior quarterback Andrew Whittemore leads Buchholz, which faces a tough test against unbeaten Tampa Jesuit.

20. St. Augustine (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Defeated Middleburg, 48-6

Next up: vs. Evans, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets remain at No. 20 after overpowering Middleburg. Senior Cash Downey passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Chance Carter ran for 153 yards and two scores. St. Augustine faces a tougher challenge this week against Evans.

21. Carrollwood Day School (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated Lutz Steinbrenner, 56-14

Next up: vs. Chamberlain, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Tampa private school is averaging 55 points per game, led by quarterback Myles McDonald and running back Kameron Battle. The Patriots face a Chamberlain team that lost to Jefferson, 54-13, last week.

22. Miami Carol City (1-2)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Edison, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

The Chiefs move up one spot despite being idle last week. Carol City previously was forced to forfeit its 38-3 victory against Daytona Beach Mainland because of an ineligible player. The Chiefs take on winless Edison this week.

23. Jones (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated Boone, 24-9

Next up: vs. Edgewater, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up drops four spots despite another strong defensive performance in a victory over Boone. The Tigers this week face former district rival Edgewater, which has struggled with consistency early in the season.

24. Bolles (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Bishop Kenny, 35-13

Next up: at Oakleaf, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs have won two straight since falling to Lake City Columbia, 20-19, in the season opener. Luke Toland has passed for 541 yards and five touchdowns, while Xander Edwards has rushed for 387 yards and two scores. Oakleaf also enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak.

25. Mandarin (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Nease, 32-14

Next up: at No. 14 Raines, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

The Mustangs return to the Top 25 after dispatching Nease. Shaunqueze Foster rushed 26 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Mandarin faces a major test this week against defending Class 3A state champion Raines.

Dropped Out

Miami Northwestern

Miami Palmetto

Under Consideration

Miami Palmetto

Miami Northwestern

Clearwater Central Catholic

Lake Wales

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com