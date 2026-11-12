Out-of-Door Academy Football Moving to FHSAA Independent League in 2027

Out-of-Door Academy football will leave the Sunshine State Athletic Association for the FHSAA’s Independent Football League in 2027, coach Rob Hollway confirmed to High School On SI.

Hollway said the Thunder have spent the past three seasons preparing for the transition by scheduling independent and district opponents. He wants the program to pursue an independent league championship while continuing to create opportunities for players to compete in college.

The move was first reported by Jack Nelson of The Observer.

The Thunder Reached the SSAA Quarterfinals This Season

ODA finished 8-3 this fall, with its season ending in a 35-12 loss to Jupiter Christian in the SSAA state quarterfinals Nov. 6. The Thunder opened 7-0 and have won eight games in three consecutive seasons.

Hollway credited the SSAA with giving smaller programs a competitive setting in which to develop.

“I’m looking forward to the next challenge,” Hollway said.

The FHSAA introduced its Independent Football League for the 2026 season. For ODA, that provides a new postseason destination as Hollway builds the next schedule.

ODA plans to keep its local rivalries

Changing leagues does not mean Hollway intends to leave ODA’s familiar opponents behind.

Hollway said the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal rivalry “will never go anywhere” as long as he coaches the Thunder.

TOUCHDOWN: Cam Yates wins the jump ball on 4th down 😮



Lawhun puts it up. Yates comes down with it. Thunder rolling. 21-0 ODA. 10:54 4Q @ODAfootball pic.twitter.com/puksyGmdem — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) September 5, 2026

Sarasota Christian is another matchup he wants to preserve, and he wants to resume playing Bradenton Christian when that program returns to 11-man football.

Hollway identified Orangewood Christian and Northside Christian among ODA’s opponents for 2027. He said nine games are arranged, with the Thunder seeking one more independent opponent.

Brady Cleveland, Dominic Reddick part of the next group

ODA will make the move while replacing a senior class Hollway praised for its success. But he expects the Thunder to remain competitive, pointing to Brady Cleveland and Dominic Reddick among the players coming back.

Cleveland missed his junior season after tearing his ACL in the spring, he tweeted on his X account back in June. As a sophomore, he led ODA with 42 receptions for 746 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hollway’s expectation that Cleveland will return gives the Thunder an experienced receiver to look toward for 2027. Reddick, a sophomore this season, is another member of the receiving group expected back.

COACHES 🚨 ODA sophomore ATH Dominic Reddick made his presence felt on both sides against Canterbury.



A heads-up fumble recovery, a strong night receiving & this head-turning toe tap 👀



The play won’t count, but the effort deserves a look. Keep Reddick on your radar. https://t.co/dw3hDBvGnc pic.twitter.com/rHjBWFvTga — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) October 24, 2026

Hollway sees the school’s academics and the football program’s college pathways as reasons players will continue to choose ODA.

“I don’t view us rebuilding,” Hollway said. “I think we find a way to reload every year.”

Middle school football remains part of the plan

A junior varsity team is a possibility down the road, but Hollway said ODA is not ready to add one yet.

The school already has a middle school tackle football program. Building a JV roster could require moving eighth graders out of that team, something Hollway said would need to be considered alongside the number of players available.

“I feel strongly that it’s important to ODA to have tackle football in middle school,” Hollway said.