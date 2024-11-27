Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 6A region finals
The Class 6A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 6A state semifinals.
CLASS 6A, REGION 1
Oakleaf (5) at Buchholz (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Oakleaf pulled off what might've been one of the more surprising results from last week, upending top seeded Nease. The Knights have been playing really good ball, but will need to be at their best against a very talented Bobcats' club. Buchholz features a balanced offensive attack, led by quarterback Trace Johnson and running back Justin Williams.
Prediction: Buchholz
CLASS 6A, REGION 2
Kissimmee Osceola (2) at Armwood (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Armwood needed every minute and second of last week's game to pull off a 21-17 win over longtime foe Plant. The Hawks' defense will have to be up for the challenge of slowing down Kowboys running back Taevion Swnt (UCF commitment), who has rushed for over 1,200 yards this season. Rhys Brush has tossed 33 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season.
Prediction: Armwood
CLASS 6A, REGION 3
Wiregrass Ranch (3) at West Boca Raton (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Interesting enough, West Boca Raton starting running back Javian Mallory hasn't played in the last three games against Royal Palm Beach, Steinbrenner and Mitchell. Load management purposes perhaps? Despite not having their arguably best offensive player, the Bulls of West Boca have won running away in the opening rounds. Wiregrass Ranch will lean on Iowa commitment Nathan McNeil to pace the Bulls' ground game.
Prediction: West Boca Raton
CLASS 6A, REGION 4
West Broward (3) at Southridge (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Spartans sophomore quarterback James Perrone has been solid under center, throwing for over 2,200 yards and 25-plus touchdowns this season. Southridge has continued to prove any naysayers wrong that this team couldn't be playing for a state championship in a couple weeks.
Prediction: Southridge
