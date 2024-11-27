High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 7A region finals

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the FHSAA 7A playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

The Class 7A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint. 

Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional final matchups, and the talented field of 8 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 3 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

While the third round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated. 

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region final matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 7A state semifinals. 

CLASS 7A, REGION 1

Sanford Seminole (2) at Lake Mary (1)

Andy V's quick hits: One of the state's top signal callers all season long has been Notre Dame commitment Noah Grubbs. The Rams' quarterback has thrown for well over 2,300 yards and 30-plus touchdowns. In a rematch from a Thursday night game during the regular season, Sanford Seminole will have quarterback Michael Clayton under center and he could be the difference maker for the 'Noles. This arguably is the best game of the region final slate bar none.

Prediction: Sanford Seminole

CLASS 7A, REGION 2

West Orange (3) at Venice (1)

Andy V's quick hits: The Indians have out-scored their last three opponents (Sarasota, Sarasota Riverview, Haines City, Newsome) 230-32. West Orange is an improved bunch, but going up against one of the top offenses in the state, Venice will be too much to handle in this region final tilt.

Prediction: Venice

CLASS 7A, REGION 3

Vero Beach (4) at Dr. Phillips (2)

Andy V's quick hits: The Panthers' only loss of the season came against Edgewater, a 45-18 decision back on Oct. 18th. You have to really like the way Vero Beach has been playing as of late. The Fighting Indians have won seven straight games since starting the season 0-3. Vero Beach was able to take advantage of special teams miscues in its narrow victory over Palm Beach Central last week.

Prediction: Dr. Phillips

CLASS 7A, REGION 4

Western (7) at Columbus (1)

Andy V's quick hits: Columbus' three losses have all come against state title contending teams, including Miami Northwestern and St. Thomas Aquinas. Don't look at the Wildcats' record, but more so the plethora of talent littered across their roster. Western has made its case why they can win this region.

Prediction: Western

