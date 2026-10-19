Raines at Cocoa: Unbeaten Vikings Take 22-Game Win Streak to Cocoa

Raines beat Cocoa in the 2017 and 2018 Class 4A state championship games. Friday’s regular-season rematch comes with the unbeaten Vikings trying to hold their place in the projected Open Division field.

The defending Class 3A champion Vikings (8-0) visit the Class 2A Tigers (3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Raines brings a 22-game winning streak to Cocoa, where the Tigers have responded to a difficult start with their first consecutive victories of the season.

Raines Has Allowed Just Three Points in Its Past Two Games

The Vikings won twice last week, beating Bishop Kenny 48-3 on Monday before shutting out Riverside 48-0 on Friday. Raines has allowed 74 points through eight games, an average of 9.3, and no opponent has scored more than 17.

Raines also won a tight game against Venice, 20-17 on Oct. 2. The Vikings now lead the Indians by just 0.03 points for the eighth spot in the latest Open Division projection, 83.44 to 83.41.

Cocoa’s offense faces a tough assignment against senior defensive end Troy Butler and junior defensive back Zion Green. If the Tigers can keep Butler away from their quarterback, they’ll have more chances to test Green and the Raines secondary.

Kadin Claflin-Coy Leads Cocoa’s Passing Attack

A 49-3 loss to The First Academy left Cocoa at 1-4 on Oct. 2. The Tigers have since beaten Centennial 48-0 and Space Coast 49-7, scoring more points in those two games than they did in their first three combined.

Sophomore quarterback Kadin Claflin-Coy completed nine of 11 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns against Space Coast. He also ran for 48 yards and a touchdown, while senior receiver Jamal Smith caught four passes for 115 yards and a score.

Claflin-Coy has thrown for 1,836 yards and 14 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season. After throwing for 324 yards and three scores against Centennial, he gives Cocoa a productive passing game to test against a defense coming off its first shutout of the season.

Cocoa’s Pass Rush Adds Another Test for the Vikings

Cocoa’s defensive front could have a major say in whether the Tigers can turn their recent improvement into an upset. Junior defensive ends Gregory Graham and Elyias Wilson have seven and six sacks, respectively.

For Raines, keeping those rushers from dictating the game starts with avoiding obvious passing situations. Running back TJ Williamson gives the Vikings an option on the ground alongside sophomore quarterback Sa’Mon Ellison-Morgan. Establishing that part of the offense would make it harder for Cocoa’s front to focus exclusively on pressuring the quarterback.

The programs met in consecutive Class 4A state championship games in 2017 and 2018, with Raines winning 13-10 and 27-13. This meeting gives Cocoa a chance to halt the defending champions’ run before the playoffs.

Game Information

Matchup: Class 3A Raines (8-0) at Class 2A Cocoa (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Cocoa High School, Cocoa, Florida