Sierra Canyon (CA) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (FL) Live Score Updates: High School Football

Sierra Canyon (CA) faces Chaminade-Madonna (FL) in a big Broward Showcase interstate showdown on Thursday night.

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On the next play, Chaminade-Madonna runs a jet sweep with Ah'Mari Stevens racing down the sideline into Sierra Canyon territory. But a holding call negates the play.

Chaminade-Madonna takes over at the 20. On 3rd and 8, quarterback Brady Quinn keeps it himself to gain enough yards for the first down.

On 3rd and 4 at the Chaminade 49, Sierra Canyon quarterback Demarco Hernandez dumps the ball to Darren Haggerty, who races past defenders on his way to the end zone, but the ball gets knocked loose and recovered by Chaminade-Madonna's John Gay III.

On 2nd down, Sierra Canyon's Myles Baker keeps it himself and makes a nice spin move for a big gain.

Chaminade-Madonna kicks off to Sierra Canyon to begin the game. It results in a touchback as SC begins at their own 20.

Preview

What: Sierra Canyon vs. Chaminade Madonna

When: Thursday, Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: McArthur High School in Hollywood, FL

Sierra Canyon Features Top Defensive Recruits

Sierra Canyon (1-0) enters Week 2 as the No. 13-ranked team in the nation. Last week, the Trailblazers beat JSerra Catholic 42-21.

Sierra Canyon is led by multiple Division I defensive linemen, including five-star senior Marcus Fakatou (Ohio State) and senior Kasi Currie (Texas). Other senior D-I recruits include Myles Baker (UCLA), running back/wide receiver Jaxsen Stokes (Cal), cornerback Duvay Williams (Cal), and defensive lineman Cooper Cook (UNLV).

In 2025, the Trailblazers won all 10 of their regular season games before their perfect season ended in the hands of Santa Margarita in the CIF Division I quarterfinals.

Chaminade-Madonna Leads with Passing Attack

Meanwhile, Chaminade-Madonna (1-0) is the 17th-ranked football program in the country. Last week, the Lions rolled past Monarch 49-21, where junior quarterback Brady Quinn threw for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Quinn is also a transfer from Naples Lely.

Also in the same game, Purdue commit Amos Bradford scored twice on the ground. He is another key player to keep an eye on alongside senior Ah'Mari Stevens, an LSU commit who anchors the receiving corps and plays the lockdown corner position well.

Chaminade-Madonna features other D-1 recruits, including wide receiver Armani Strong (Florida), safeties John Gay (Notre Dame) and Cedric Mitchell Jr. (FIU), and offensive tackle Devon Munnings (Liberty).

Last year, the Lions finished with an 11-3 record, but fell to Cardinal Newman 17-14 in the 2025 Florida 1A state championship game.