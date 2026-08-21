Purdue Commit Helps Chaminade-Madonna Roll Past Monarch in Weather-Shortened Season Opener

Chaminade-Madonna didn't need a full four quarters to make an impressive opening-night statement, Friday night in Hollywood, Florida.

Purdue three-star running back commit Amos Bradford scored the Lions' first two touchdowns, and four-star quarterback Brady Quinn threw three touchdown passes as Chaminade-Madonna, the No. 19 team in the High School On SI Power 25 national rankings, rolled to a 49-21 road victory over Monarch in a game shortened by lightning.

The Lions (1-0) wasted little time taking control, with Bradford finding the end zone twice in the opening quarter to stake Chaminade-Madonna to a 14-0 lead.

Bradford's early production set the tone for an offense that eventually overwhelmed the Knights.

Quinn, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2028, got involved in the scoring in the second quarter. He connected with fellow junior four-star prospect Tromon Isaac for a touchdown that stretched the advantage to 21-0.

Monarch (0-1) finally broke through before halftime, cutting Chaminade-Madonna's lead to 21-7 and giving the Knights some momentum going into the break.

Lions Pull Away in Second Half

Any thoughts of a Monarch comeback disappeared quickly after halftime.

Chaminade-Madonna's offense erupted in the third quarter, with Quinn throwing two more touchdown passes as the Lions broke the game open. By the time the surge was over, Chaminade-Madonna, ranked No. 3 in Florida, had built a commanding 49-14 advantage.

Quinn’s three touchdown passes matched the three he threw in the Lions’ 41-6 Kickoff Classic victory over Miami Norland last week.

Monarch showed some signs of life offensively in the fourth quarter and added another touchdown to make it 49-21. But the Knights never got an opportunity to see whether they could cut further into the deficit.

Lightning moved into the area during the final period, eventually prompting officials to call the game with Chaminade-Madonna comfortably in front.

Sierra Canyon Up Next for Chaminade-Madonna

The victory sends Chaminade-Madonna into one of the most anticipated games on its schedule with plenty of momentum.

Next week, the Lions will face California powerhouse Sierra Canyon in a national high school football showdown that should provide a significantly bigger early-season test. Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 14 in the nation.

Chaminade-Madonna will enter that matchup having produced 90 points across its Kickoff Classic and regular-season opener, with Quinn directing a talented offense and Bradford providing another major weapon out of the backfield.

Monarch, meanwhile, will look for its first victory of the season when the Knights return home to face Miramar in Week 2.