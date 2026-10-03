St. Thomas Aquinas needed contributions from its backups, a second-half comeback and one final play from one of its biggest stars to remain unbeaten Friday night, in a heavyweight Florida high school football matchup.

The Raiders rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Chaminade-Madonna 21-20 at Vince Zappone Field, improving to 6-0 with their second consecutive victory over the Lions.

Backup quarterback Cody Conness helped engineer the comeback. Backup running back Ryan Mathis scored both of Aquinas' second-half touchdowns. And when Chaminade lined up for a potential go-ahead field goal with 1:23 remaining, Ohio State commit Wyatt Smith blocked it.

Here are five telling facts from St. Thomas Aquinas' 21-20 victory over Chaminade-Madonna.

1. Aquinas Erased a 13-Point Second-Half Deficit

Chaminade quarterback Brady Quinn put the Lions in control early.

Quinn scored on a first-quarter touchdown run and added another with 6:53 remaining in the second quarter, helping Chaminade take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

The Lions extended the advantage early in the third quarter when Quinn connected with Tromon Isaac Jr. for a deep touchdown pass, making it 20-7.

Aquinas didn't allow another point.

The Raiders scored the final 14 points while their defense and special teams shut out Chaminade for the remainder of the game.

It was the largest deficit Aquinas faced all night — and the first time this season the Raiders needed to overcome a double-digit second-half deficit to win.

2. Backup Quarterback Cody Conness Changed the Game

With Aquinas' offense struggling to generate points, Conness replaced starter Blake Calixte with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter.

He immediately gave the Raiders a spark.

On his first possession, Conness connected with Zayden Gamble on a long completion that gave Aquinas first-and-goal. Mathis scored on a 2-yard run on the next play, cutting Chaminade's lead to 20-14.

Conness later helped produce the go-ahead score, connecting with Mathis on a screen pass for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

The extra point gave Aquinas its first lead of the second half, 21-20.

With its unbeaten season in danger, Aquinas turned to its backup quarterback and got exactly the response it needed.

3. Ryan Mathis Scored Both Second-Half Touchdowns

Conness wasn't the only backup who delivered.

Mathis accounted for every Aquinas touchdown after halftime.

The senior running back's 2-yard run pulled the Raiders within six in the third quarter. He then turned Conness' screen pass into the touchdown that eventually provided the winning points.

Aquinas scored three touchdowns Friday night.

Two came from Mathis after the Raiders fell behind 20-7.

4. Aquinas' Defense Kept Giving the Offense Chances

The final score won't fully explain how important the Raiders' defense was to the comeback.

Gamble intercepted Quinn late in the second quarter with Chaminade threatening to add to its 14-7 lead.

After Isaac's touchdown reception made it 20-7 in the third quarter, the Lions never scored again.

The defense delivered another important stand after Aquinas failed to capitalize on excellent field position in the fourth quarter.

A failed Chaminade fake punt gave the Raiders possession at the Lions' 18 with 9:09 remaining. Chaminade responded with a goal-line stand, stopping Aquinas on four consecutive plays and getting the ball back with 6:30 to go.

That gave Quinn an opportunity to drive the Lions into position to retake the lead.

Aquinas' defense kept Chaminade out of the end zone, forcing the Lions to settle for a field-goal attempt.

Then Smith took over.

5. Wyatt Smith Made the Play That Preserved Aquinas' Perfect Season

Chaminade had one final opportunity to erase Aquinas' comeback.

Quinn helped move the Lions into position for a 20-yard field-goal attempt that would have given Chaminade a 23-21 lead in the final two minutes.

Smith never gave the kick a chance.

The 6-foot-6 defensive end and Ohio State commit broke through Chaminade's protection and blocked the attempt with 1:23 remaining.

Aquinas took possession and held on for the 21-20 victory.

The block preserved the Raiders' unbeaten record and gave Aquinas consecutive victories over Chaminade-Madonna after the Lions won the series matchup in 2024.

“Our kids, they showed some great resiliency,” Aquinas coach Roger Harriott said after the game. “I think it's very important for kids to face adversity in any aspect of their life.”

Aquinas (6-0) returns home to face McArthur on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Chaminade-Madonna visits Cardinal Newman the same night for a 6:30 p.m. district matchup.