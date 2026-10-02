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St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Chaminade-Madonna: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup (10/2)

Follow along as the Raiders play the Lions in a top national high school football game
Jack Butler|
Chaminade-Madonna at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
Chaminade-Madonna at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. | USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna Lions (4-1) play the No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (5-0) in a top Florida high school football matchup on Friday at Vince Zappone Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup is our Florida High School Football Game of the Week. St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 3 in High School On SI's Power 25 National High School Football Rankings. Chaminade-Madonna is just outside our Power 25 rankings.

The Raiders have not lost to a Florida high school since October 2024, and they've won seven consecutive state championships.

This season, top teams will compete in Florida's inaugural Open Division playoffs. The eight highest-rated teams from Classes 1A-6A will advance to the Open Division bracket regardless of classification. St. Thomas Aquinas currently has the highest rating at 103.81. Chaminade-Madonna is fourth at 86.73.

Top Recruits to Watch

St. Thomas Aquinas

  • Mark Matthews - Sr. OL - 5* - Texas A&M
  • Wyatt Smith - Sr., DE - 5* - Ohio State
  • Julius Jones - Sr., WR - 5* - Notre Dame
  • Zayden Gamble - Sr., DB - 4* - Notre Dame
  • Jaden Carey - Sr., DB - 4* - Ohio State
  • Samari Howard - Sr., DB - 4* - Colorado
  • Austin Coles - Sr., WR - 3* - Kentucky
  • Tyler Reid - Sr., RB - 3* - Pitt
  • Andre Jones - Jr., S - 3* - Notre Dame

Columbus

  • Tromon Isaac - Jr., WR - 4* - Uncommitted
  • Peter Pierre - Jr., ATH - 4* - Uncommitted
  • Armani Strong - Jr., WR - 4* - Florida
  • Ah'Mari Stevens - Sr., WR - 4* - LSU
  • Alexander Beltron - Jr., DE - 4* - Uncommitted
  • Brady Quinn - Jr., QB - 4* - Uncommitted
  • John Gay III - Sr., S - 3* - Notre Dame
  • Derrick Jones Jr. - So., CB - 4* - Uncommitted
  • Amos Bradford - Sr., RB - 3* - Purdue
  • Angelo Smith - Sr., S - 3* - Ohio State

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Chaminade-Madonna: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup (10/2)

Live Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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