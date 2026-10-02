St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Chaminade-Madonna: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup (10/2)
The No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna Lions (4-1) play the No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (5-0) in a top Florida high school football matchup on Friday at Vince Zappone Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The matchup is our Florida High School Football Game of the Week. St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 3 in High School On SI's Power 25 National High School Football Rankings. Chaminade-Madonna is just outside our Power 25 rankings.
The Raiders have not lost to a Florida high school since October 2024, and they've won seven consecutive state championships.
This season, top teams will compete in Florida's inaugural Open Division playoffs. The eight highest-rated teams from Classes 1A-6A will advance to the Open Division bracket regardless of classification. St. Thomas Aquinas currently has the highest rating at 103.81. Chaminade-Madonna is fourth at 86.73.
Top Recruits to Watch
St. Thomas Aquinas
- Mark Matthews - Sr. OL - 5* - Texas A&M
- Wyatt Smith - Sr., DE - 5* - Ohio State
- Julius Jones - Sr., WR - 5* - Notre Dame
- Zayden Gamble - Sr., DB - 4* - Notre Dame
- Jaden Carey - Sr., DB - 4* - Ohio State
- Samari Howard - Sr., DB - 4* - Colorado
- Austin Coles - Sr., WR - 3* - Kentucky
- Tyler Reid - Sr., RB - 3* - Pitt
- Andre Jones - Jr., S - 3* - Notre Dame
Columbus
- Tromon Isaac - Jr., WR - 4* - Uncommitted
- Peter Pierre - Jr., ATH - 4* - Uncommitted
- Armani Strong - Jr., WR - 4* - Florida
- Ah'Mari Stevens - Sr., WR - 4* - LSU
- Alexander Beltron - Jr., DE - 4* - Uncommitted
- Brady Quinn - Jr., QB - 4* - Uncommitted
- John Gay III - Sr., S - 3* - Notre Dame
- Derrick Jones Jr. - So., CB - 4* - Uncommitted
- Amos Bradford - Sr., RB - 3* - Purdue
- Angelo Smith - Sr., S - 3* - Ohio State
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Chaminade-Madonna: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup (10/2)
Live Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917