The No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna Lions (4-1) play the No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (5-0) in a top Florida high school football matchup on Friday at Vince Zappone Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The matchup is our Florida High School Football Game of the Week. St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 3 in High School On SI's Power 25 National High School Football Rankings. Chaminade-Madonna is just outside our Power 25 rankings.

The Raiders have not lost to a Florida high school since October 2024, and they've won seven consecutive state championships.

This season, top teams will compete in Florida's inaugural Open Division playoffs. The eight highest-rated teams from Classes 1A-6A will advance to the Open Division bracket regardless of classification. St. Thomas Aquinas currently has the highest rating at 103.81. Chaminade-Madonna is fourth at 86.73.

Top Recruits to Watch

St. Thomas Aquinas

Mark Matthews - Sr. OL - 5* - Texas A&M

Wyatt Smith - Sr., DE - 5* - Ohio State

Julius Jones - Sr., WR - 5* - Notre Dame

Zayden Gamble - Sr., DB - 4* - Notre Dame

Jaden Carey - Sr., DB - 4* - Ohio State

Samari Howard - Sr., DB - 4* - Colorado

Austin Coles - Sr., WR - 3* - Kentucky

Tyler Reid - Sr., RB - 3* - Pitt

Andre Jones - Jr., S - 3* - Notre Dame

Columbus

Tromon Isaac - Jr., WR - 4* - Uncommitted

Peter Pierre - Jr., ATH - 4* - Uncommitted

Armani Strong - Jr., WR - 4* - Florida

Ah'Mari Stevens - Sr., WR - 4* - LSU

Alexander Beltron - Jr., DE - 4* - Uncommitted

Brady Quinn - Jr., QB - 4* - Uncommitted

John Gay III - Sr., S - 3* - Notre Dame

Derrick Jones Jr. - So., CB - 4* - Uncommitted

Amos Bradford - Sr., RB - 3* - Purdue

Angelo Smith - Sr., S - 3* - Ohio State

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Chaminade-Madonna: Live Score Updates of Top Florida High School Football Matchup (10/2)

Live Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

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