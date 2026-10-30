The First Academy at Lakeland Live Updates: Florida High School Football

On Friday night, Florida high school football powerhouses The First Academy and Lakeland will face off during the final full weekend of the regular season. This game has major implications regarding the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) first-ever Open Division bracket.

Preview

Who: The First Academy vs. Lakeland

When: Friday, Oct. 30 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bryant Stadium in Lakeland, FL

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Lakeland takes over at their own 41.

The First Academy begins at their own 20. Lakeland's defense steps up and forces a three-and-out. Punt.

TOUCHDOWN! On 1st and goal from the 4, Ahmarri Cooper runs to the right and takes it in from four yards out. Lakeland leads 7-0 with 5:59 left in the first quarter.

Lakeland takes over at the 50. On the very first play, Hendrix fires a deep pass to Joseph Howard Jr. for a 46-yard gain up to the 4 for a 1st and goal.

The First Academy takes over at their own 31. They lose a ton of yardage and go three-and-out. Punt.

Lakeland takes over at their own 42. On 3rd and 6, quarterback Kelin Hendrix fakes the handoff, loses the ball, but is able to fall on it. Regardless, Lakeland goes three-and-out.

On 3rd and 8 from the Lakeland 49, Woods dumps the ball off to Bam Whitfield, but the ball is stripped and results in a fumble, which is recovered by the Dreadnaughts at their own 42.

The First Academy begins at their own 20. On 3rd and 5, quarterback Deuce Woods scrambles to the right and connects with Jaylen Johnson near the sideline near midfield for a first down.

The First Academy wins the coin toss and elects to receive.

Kickoff slated for 7:15 p.m. ET.

The First Academy Looking to Finish Strong

The First Academy (7-1) is having a strong 2026 season, with its one loss coming against IMG Academy a month ago. The Royals took last year's meeting against Lakeland in a double-overtime thriller.

The First Academy features plenty of talent on its roster, including freshman quarterback Anthony 'Deuce' Woods. The Royals also have a couple 4-star players like senior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier (Auburn commit) and sophomore defensive lineman JD Jackson. Other college commits on the team include cornerback Kamauri Whitfield (Florida), defensive lineman Jeau-Pierre Furtado (Bowling Green), safety Jaiziah Battle (USF), and punter Vance Fones (Florida State).

Lakeland Having Another Impressive Season

Meanwhile, Lakeland (8-1) has been a football powerhouse for so long, with nine Florida state championships to show. The one loss for the Dreadnaughts early in the season at home against Venice. Since that loss, they have gone on to win seven consecutive games.

Lakeland also has a lot of talent on the roster. Leading the offense is senior dual-threat quarterback Kelin Hendrix, who threw for 1,796 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025. The Dreadnaughts' defensive line features senior and Clemson commit Santana Harvey, but Colorado pledge Drew Sapp has been out for the season due to an injury. Other college signees include cornerback Jordan Young (Pitt) and safety Deonte Fielder (Marshall).