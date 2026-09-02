Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Helps Benjamin Win American Heritage Invitational

There are still plenty of rounds ahead for Charlie Woods, including those that will eventually take him from high school golf to Florida State. But his final season at Benjamin School has begun in a familiar place: with his team holding a trophy.

Woods Helps the Buccaneers Open the Season with a Win

Woods helped Benjamin win the American Heritage Golf Invitational in Plantation, Florida, as the Buccaneers opened another season with championship expectations.

Woods and teammate Brooks Colton led Benjamin to the team title, an early marker for a program attempting to repeat as FHSAA Class 1A state champion. Woods and Colton tied for first, each shooting a 3-under par 69.

The Son of Tiger Woods Has Long Endure the Spotlght

For Woods, the tournament also represents the beginning of the last chapter of a high school career that has unfolded under considerably more attention than most.

That comes with the last name.

The son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods has spent years playing junior tournaments and appearing alongside his father at the PNC Championship, where every swing can become a highlight and every result can become a headline. His senior season at Benjamin offers something slightly different.

This is his team. His school. And one final opportunity to chase a state championship before college golf begins.

Florida State Will Be His Next Stop

Woods committed to Florida State last year, choosing the Seminoles as the next stop in a golf career that has been watched closely since long before he was old enough to drive himself to the course. Before Tallahassee, however, there is still work remaining with the Buccaneers.

Benjamin captured the Class 1A state championship last fall — Woods carding a 4-under 68 in the final round — and he enters his senior year as one of the recognizable faces of a program attempting to do it again.

The American Heritage Invitational is only an early-season tournament. It will not define Woods' senior year, and it certainly will not tell us what kind of golfer he will become at Florida State or beyond.

But senior seasons are collections of lasts: last first tournament, last regular season, last run toward a state championship with the teammates who helped make high school feel like something more than a waiting room for whatever comes next.

For Charlie Woods, the last first has already ended with a tournament win.