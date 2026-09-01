Kalshi Presidents Cup Prediction Market Points to Another USA Win

Following the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake, we now turn to the 2026 Presidents Cup, which tees off on September 22 and runs until September 27 at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. Kalshi’s Presidents Cup market is extremely bullish on the United States winning.

The U.S. is an 81% favorite while Team World has 18%. There is a 4% price for a tie. A $10 trade profits $2.17 for Team USA, $39.78 for Team World, and $177.40 for a tie.

Presidents Cup winner - Kalshi

Team USA 81%

Team World 18%

Tie 4%

Who’s playing

When looking at the teams for both sides, it’s easy to see why Kalshi heavily leans on Team USA. Six of the 12 spots are filled to this point with Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Collin Morikawa set to lead the United States, and Si Woo Kim, Ryan Fox, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim, and Adam Scott locked in for Team World.

Six roster spots remain for each team, with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Jackson Koivun among the names in play for the remaining U.S. spots, while Jason Day and Nico Echavarria are names to watch for Team World.

Past Presidents Cup results

Starting in 1994 and taking place every two years, the 2026 Presidents Cup marks the 16th edition. The US dominates historically, going 13-1-1 overall. The US has also never lost a Presidents Cup on home soil. The Americans have won 10 straight editions.

Since the format changed to a 30-point target in 2015 rather than 32 and 34 points in earlier years, the US has won five straight, with three of them coming by a 5+ point margin.

Team World's lone victory came in 1998 with a 20.5-11.5 score, which marked the second-highest point margin. As for the draw, it came in 2003 with a 17-17 final score from South Africa.

The final rosters for the Presidents Cup are set to be released on Tuesday, September 1 at 5 p.m. EST. Practice rounds begin on September 22, with round 1 teeing off on September 24.

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