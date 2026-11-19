The King’s Academy is one win away from finishing an unbeaten season with a Sunshine State Athletic Association championship. West Nassau is one win away from reversing the result of its trip to the same title game a year ago.

The Lions (13–0) and Warriors (10–2–1) meet Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in The Villages for the SSAA Atlantic state championship. King’s Academy arrives from West Palm Beach after three playoff wins by a combined 127–14. West Nassau, from Callahan, has won three postseason games while leaning on one of the most productive ground attacks in the bracket.

King’s Academy’s Unbeaten Run

The Lions’ record has included both tight escapes and comfortable wins. They beat Miami Beach 10–9 in September, then survived American Heritage-Delray 25–24 in overtime the following week. Since the playoffs began, they have shut out Space Coast 34–0 and Satellite 37–0 before scoring 56 points against Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale in the Atlantic South final.

Sophomore quarterback Aydan Elam threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in that 56–14 win, giving King’s Academy another way to move the ball alongside senior running back Roman Driggers. Driggers added 109 rushing yards on 15 carries against Calvary Christian. He has 1,562 rushing yards listed for the season by MaxPreps, while linebacker Chase Croteau leads the Lions’ posted defensive statistics with nine tackles per game.

Those playoff results show the different ways King’s Academy can win. Its defense held two opponents scoreless before the offense produced its biggest postseason total against Calvary Christian. West Nassau’s running game will test whether the Lions can keep the championship on their terms without needing another high-scoring performance.

West Nassau Gets Another Chance

West Nassau reached last year’s Atlantic final at The Villages and lost 51–41 to American Heritage-Delray. The Warriors are back after beating Trenton 38–12, Fernandina Beach 41–15, and Union County 15–6. The narrow semifinal was a change from the first two rounds, though West Nassau still rushed for 284 yards against Union County.

Senior Shamoi Green carried 21 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns in that win. He is the leading option in an offense that MaxPreps lists at 376.4 rushing yards per game, with sophomore fullback Cameron Johns and senior Avery Griffin also supplying regular production. West Nassau ran for 406 yards against Trenton and 494 against Fernandina Beach, showing how difficult it has been to get the Warriors off the field.

Their defense has helped get them back to the final, too. West Nassau has allowed 33 points across three playoff games, including only six against Union County. Senior linebacker Nate Batrous leads the team’s listed statistics with 8.9 tackles per game; freshman lineman Braxton Krauss and junior lineman Kayden Thompson are each credited with 8.5 sacks.

The Matchup to Watch

King’s Academy cannot devote its entire defense to Green. Johns and Griffin give West Nassau other ways to stay ahead of the chains, and the Warriors have gained far more yardage on the ground than through the air this season. If they keep producing on early downs, they can limit the Lions’ possessions and put pressure on King’s Academy to score efficiently.

A lead would give the Lions more freedom to alternate between Elam’s passing and Driggers’ running while forcing West Nassau to find points against a defense that has yielded just 14 in three postseason games. The Warriors came within 10 points of the trophy last season and have earned another chance. King’s Academy can finish its unbeaten run with a title.

Game Info

Matchup: King’s Academy (13–0) vs. West Nassau (10–2–1)

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, The Villages, Florida