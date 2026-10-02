USF Commit Kevin Verpaele Leads Merritt Island to a 6-0 Start

Merritt Island has reached the bye week in its football season unbeaten.

Senior quarterback Kevin Verpaele has produced through the air and on the ground. Junior running back Zaylan Chapple is averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Sophomore receiver Elijah Mitchell is averaging more than 21 yards per catch while also contributing in the secondary.

Together, they've helped the Mustangs open 6-0 while scoring 253 points through six games, an average of 42.2 per game.

Merritt Island has scored at least 35 points in every game and has won five of its six by at least 22 points. The unbeaten start includes a 44-19 road victory over Cocoa and three consecutive road wins to open the season.

Kevin Verpaele Has Accounted for 20 Touchdowns

Verpaele entered his senior season after throwing for 2,714 yards and 27 touchdowns as Merritt Island's starting quarterback in 2025.

The 6-foot-2½, 197-pound senior is committed to USF and rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.

Through six games, Verpaele has completed 81 of 118 passes for 1,557 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He's completing 68.6% of his passes while averaging 259.5 passing yards per game.

Verpaele has added 251 yards and seven touchdowns on 36 carries, giving him 20 total touchdowns.

One of those rushing scores came in Merritt Island's 39-16 win over Titusville, when Verpaele scored on a 12-yard run to extend the Mustangs' lead to 31-16 in the third quarter.

Kevin Verpaele scores on a 12-yard touchdown run.



Merritt Island takes its biggest lead of the game 31-16 over Titusville with 5:15 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/GiSv7scoq9 — Sam Ficarro (@SamFicarro) September 25, 2026

Verpaele also threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Zaylan Chapple Gives Merritt Island Another Explosive Option

Chapple has made an immediate impact after transferring from Cocoa during the offseason.

The junior has rushed 60 times for 567 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. He's added 14 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 764 yards from scrimmage and eight scores.

His first regular-season game with Merritt Island came against his former program.

The Mustangs traveled to Cocoa and came away with a 44-19 victory.

Two weeks later, Chapple produced his biggest statistical performance of the season against Ponte Vedra.

He rushed for 295 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on just 10 carries while adding 76 receiving yards in a 45-37 victory.

Elijah Mitchell Emerges as Two-Way Sophomore

Mitchell has caught 24 passes for 523 yards and five touchdowns through six games, averaging 21.8 yards per reception.

The sophomore produced 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win over Titusville, including a 75-yard score.

Mitchell has also contributed in the secondary, recording an interception he returned 90 yards for a touchdown.

His six total touchdowns rank behind only Chapple and Verpaele on the team.

Merritt Island Takes 6-0 Record Into Bye Week

Merritt Island opened the season with three consecutive road victories, defeating Cocoa 44-19, Melbourne 35-7 and Ponte Vedra 45-37.

The Mustangs then returned home to beat Astronaut 45-0, Bishop Kenny 45-23 and Titusville 39-16.

The 6-0 start puts Merritt Island within one victory of matching its win total from each of the previous two seasons. The Mustangs finished 7-4 in 2024 and 7-5 in 2025, reaching the playoffs both years.

Their next opponent is also a familiar one.

Merritt Island returns from its open week Oct. 9 for a road game against Eau Gallie, which ended the Mustangs' 2025 season with a 35-14 playoff victory.

This time, Merritt Island enters the matchup unbeaten and averaging more than 42 points per game.