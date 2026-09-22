5 Must-See High School Football Plays From Sept. 17-19: Which Was Best?

Another week of high school football brought another collection of plays that almost have to be seen to be believed.

Before getting to this week's nominees, though, it's time to crown the winner of last week's High School On SI Play of the Week poll.

Last Week's Play of the Week

Hopewell's Brian Olden and Tamar Tisdale produced one of the week's most entertaining special teams plays. and took home last week's High School On SI Play of the Week after receiving the most votes.

Ultimately, this touchdown was called back but it was a heck of a team effort.

Now, it's time to pick a new winner.

From a game-winning 90-yard touchdown with no time remaining to a defensive lineman showing off his arm, here are five of the best plays from around high school football this past week.

High School On SI narrowed the week down to five must-see plays from across the country.

Watch each nominee below, then cast your vote for the High School On SI High School Football Play of the Week.

St. Mary's (NY) wins it on a 90-yard touchdown

It doesn't get much more dramatic than this.

With no time remaining, St. Mary's needed a miracle and got one.

The receiver, Julian Jackson Rodriguez, went up and made a one-handed catch before breaking free and taking it the rest of the way for a 90-yard touchdown to win the game.

A one-handed catch would have been impressive enough. Doing it before taking the ball to the house on the final play of the game takes it to another level.

WATCH THE PLAY

JSerra (CA) QB Hayes Cloutier refuses to go down

Sometimes a play starts going sideways and the best option is to make something happen yourself.

JSerra quarterback Hayes Cloutier did exactly that against Bishop Amat.

Facing fourth-and-3 from the Bishop Amat 27-yard line, Cloutier appeared to have nowhere to go before reversing course and zigzagging through the defense for a 27-yard touchdown.

The score tied the game at 28, and JSerra eventually completed the comeback with a 37-28 victory. Cloutier accounted for all five of the Lions' touchdowns, throwing two and rushing for three.

WATCH THE PLAY

Winterboro (AL) Alabama's 315-pound DL commit throws a 45-yard TD

There aren't many 315-pound defensive linemen who are a threat to throw a touchdown pass.

Kavarris Duncan apparently didn't get that memo.

The Alabama commit lined up on offense and showed that his athleticism extends well beyond the defensive line, uncorking a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Duncan is committed to Alabama as a defensive lineman, making the throw one of the more unexpected highlights of the weekend.

WATCH THE PLAY

Alabama's 315 LB DL commit, Kavarris Duncan, threw a 45-yard TD last week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xeKKTjaiDo — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 21, 2026

Dylin Bruce delivers when Huntington Beach (CA) needs him most

Dylin Bruce has already shown this season that he can impact a game in several different ways.

This time, the Arizona State commit delivered when Huntington Beach needed him most. He recently picked up an offer from Alabama after his amazing play this season.

Trailing Yorba Linda 25-21 late in the fourth quarter, Ohio State committed quarterback Brady Edmunds connected with Bruce for a 26-yard touchdown that helped the Oilers rally for a 29-25 victory.

Bruce finished with nine receptions for 126 yards and the deciding touchdown, while Edmunds threw for 310 yards as Huntington Beach improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1998.

WATCH THE PLAY

Dylin Bruce seals the deal @Dylinnn_1k !



Huntington Beach is legit. This is what you get when you combine legit coaching & athletes. pic.twitter.com/IOmQmCTAwE — Coach DK (@TheCoachDK) September 19, 2026

Lincoln's (TX) Talan Beach somehow rolls his way to a touchdown

How do you tackle someone without actually tackling them?

Talan Beach found out.

Beach appeared destined for the turf when a defender got underneath him, but instead of touching the ground, he rolled across the defender's body, regained his balance and kept going.

By the time the defense realized he was never down, Beach was off to the races for a touchdown.

It's the type of play that makes you rewind the video just to make sure you saw it correctly the first time.

WATCH THE PLAY

High School Football Play of the Week Voting

Which highlight was the best? Watch all five plays, then cast your vote for the High School On SI High School Football Play of the Week.

Voting will determine the High School On SI Play of the Week. Voting will end at 11:59 PM PST on Sept. 27.