Vote: Who Was the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

Central Florida high school football players were put on a show during Week 6 of the 2026 season.

From Mount Dora Christian’s Isaac Farling rushing for more than 300 yards to Jones’ Spencer Bartholomew kicking three field goals, Central Florida area athletes were impressive during the final weekend of September.

High School On SI has selected 10 nominees for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Titusville QB Remy Vigne for winning Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Sept. 17-19, 2026).

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

Talented junior passed for 122 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 94 yards and a score to power the Lions past St. Cloud, 43-8.

Jaelyn Powell, RB, Edgewater

Rushed 25 times for 148 yards and two TDs to guide the Eagles past West Orange, 31-6.

Gardner Nordman, QB, DeLand

Passed for 216 yards and two TDs and rushed for 42 yards to lead the Bulldogs past Spruce Creek, 42-14, in a Volusia County game.

Spencer Bartholomew, K, Jones

Senior kicked field goals of 32, 27 and 42 yards to help power the two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers past Lakeland Kathleen, 33-0.

Kadin Pierce-Flores, WR, Seminole

Caught two passes for 125 yards and two TDs to lead the unbeaten Seminoles (6-0) past Apopka, 43-18.

Cesar Ramirez, QB, University High (Orlando)

Super senior completed 12 of 15 passes for 295 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 35 yards to power the Cougars past Freedom (Orlando), 37-0.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

Star senior completed 13 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two TDs with one interception, and rushed nine times for 46 yards and a score to charge the Mustangs past Titusville, 36-19.

Trenton Washington, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic

Super sophomore completed 17 of 25 passes for 227 yards and three TDs to spark the Hustlers past Wildwood, 54-14.

Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie

Stellar senior completed 12 of 14 passes for 244 yards and three TDs to steer the Commodores past Astronaut, 38-0.

Isaac Farling, RB/OLB, Mount Dora Christian

Talented junior rushed 25 times for 301 yards and four TDs to power the Bulldogs past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 26-8.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962