The No. 8 Venice Indians (9-1) play the No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna Lions (8-2) in an FHSAA Open Division Group Play game on Friday at Chaminade-Madonna High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The matchup between the Indians and the Lions is the first game in Pool A. St. Thomas Aquinas plays Lakeland in the other game in Pool A.

Pool play lasts for three weeks, and each team will play each opponent in their pool. The tournament shifts to single elimination for the semifinals and championship game. The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

The Indians and the Lions have prolific offenses. For the Lions, juniors Tromon Issac Jr., Armani Strong, Peter Pierre and sophomore Kedarius Rhaney are dynamic receivers. Four-star senior quarterback propsect Brady Quinn.

The Indians lowest point total this season was in a 32-25 win against Lakeland.

Venice vs. Chaminade-Madonna: Live Score Updates of Florida High School Football Open Division Matchup

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI