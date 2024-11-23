High School

Visitor's side stadium lights down at Lake Wales-Vanguard game prior to kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff in the Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal

Andy Villamarzo

Booster Stadium in Ocala, Florida
Booster Stadium in Ocala, Florida / Andy Villamarzo

Less than half an hour until kickoff and Lake Wales-Vanguard game could be delayed due to a lighting issue.

At Booster Stadium, the visitor's side stadium lights at Vanguard's Booster Stadium ahead of a Class 4A region quarterfinal matchup. Down below is a video from just prior to kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The playoff game is a rematch from last year's Class 3S region finals when Vanguard defeated Lake Wales at Booster Stadium, 52-15. As of 7:13 p.m., the stadium lights were still down.

Andy Villamarzo

Andy Villamarzo
