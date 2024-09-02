Vote: Central Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
Week 2 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some big-time performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 29 athletes for games played Aug. 29-31.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Demetrice McCray of The First Academy (Orlando).
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Gabe Diaz, WR, Winter Park
Senior caught two TD passes to lead the Wildcats past Berkeley (S.C.), 19-14.
Jordan Jackson, ATH, Winter Park
Junior made a 75-yard pick-6 to lead a strong defensive effort against Berkeley.
Demetrice McCray, WR/ATH, The First Academy (Orlando)
Stellar junior caught six passes for 176 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning 68-yarder with 1 minute, 9 seconds left, to lift the Royals past Edgewater, 28-24.
Danny Odem, ATH, The First Academy (Orlando)
Junior made 10 tackles, four solo, and the game-sealing interception to help the Royals beat Edgewater.
Aiden Herzberg, MLB, Lake Mary
Senior recorded nine tackles to power the Rams past Kissimmee Osceola, 24-7.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Miami commit continued his air raid, passing for more than 170 yards and four TDs to lead the Tigers past Timber Creek, 48-3.
Jaquail Smith, RB, Jones
Rushed for more than 160 yards and two TDs to power the Tigers past Timber Creek.
Sam Johnson, QB, Boone
Talented junior threw three TD passes to lead the Braves past Hagerty, 49-28.
BJ Davis, RB/WR/CB, Boone
Senior returned a punt 35 yards for a TD and ran 5 yards for a score to lift Boone past Hagerty.
Liam Allen, K/P, Seminole
Two-sport athlete was 4-for-4 in field goals, converting from 45, 37, 31 and 31 yards, to lead the Seminoles past Heritage, 38-14.
Jack Reilly, QB, Windermere
Senior completed 17 of 18 passes for 294 yards and three TDs to lead the Wolverines past Cypress Creek, 42-0.
Ernest Nunn, WR/FS, Poinciana
Super senior recorded three interceptions, including a pick-6, to lead the Eagles past Harmony, 26-5, in an Osceola County showdown.
Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore
Virginia commit continued his assault on opponents, completing 18 of 24 passes for 301 yards and two TDs and rushing six times for 73 yards and three more scores in a 42-21 win against Tottenville of Staten Island, N.Y.
Brock Joyce, QB, Oviedo
The dual-threat junior passed for 29 yards and rushed five times for 124 yards and three TDs to lead the Lions past Tampa Sickles, 58-0.
Jackson Stecher, QB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Completed 9 of 13 passes for 278 yards and three TDs to lift the Eagles past Middle Tennessee Christian, 42-0.
Malachi Walters, QB, University High (Orange City)
Volusia County star passed for 139 yards and three TDs and rushed for 32 yards and two more scores to lead the Titans past North Miami, 49-20.
Denali Campbell, WR/DB, Spruce Creek
Talented senior returned the opening kickoff for a TD in a 52-0 win against Eustis.
Kaden Woodie, WR/SS, Spruce Creek
Sophomore recorded a pick-6 to lead the Hawks past Eustis.
Jeremiah Hancock, QB, Deltona
Junior threw three TD passes to lead the Wolves past Bayside, 49-13.
La’Darius Simmons, QB, Halifax Academy
Spectacular junior completed 11 of 13 passes 371 yards and four TDs and rushed for 92 yards in a 50-0 romp against Cornerstone Charter.
Anthony Miler, QB/DB/ATH, Taylor
Senior intercepted two passes to lead a strong defensive effort in a 16-6 win against St. Francis Catholic.
Marceles Carey, WR/DB, DeLand
Junior scored five total touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing, one kickoff return) to lead the Bulldogs past New Smyrna Beach, 56-21. He recorded more than 180 receiving yards.
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa
Missouri commit went wild again for the two-time defending state champs with five TDs (11 catches for 222 yards, four TDs; one rushing score) in a 51-0 victory against defending Class 3S state champ Daytona Beach Mainland.
Brandon Brown, DL, Eau Gallie
LSU commit made eight tackles, four solo, and recorded a 59-yard scoop-and-score to power the Commodores past Rockledge, 40-0.
Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie
Sophomore threw for 160 yards and two TDs and ran for another score in a blowout of the Raiders.
Buddha James, RB/OLB, Sebastian River
Indian River County star rushed 11 times for 113 yards and one TD to power the Sharks past Tradition Prep, 50-0.
Nate Sparkman, QB, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Senior completed 25 of 33 passes for 200 yards and two TDs to lift the Pirates past Space Coast, 18-13.
Tymir Gaines, RB/ATH, Mount Dora High
Dynamic junior continued his assault on the ground, rushing 18 times for 252 yards and four TDs and catching a 58-yard TD pass to lead the Hurricanes past East Ridge, 45-14.
Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Dual-threat sensation completed 14 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two TDs, and ran eight times for 124 yards and two scores to lead the Hustlers past Trinity Catholic (Ocala), 38-6.